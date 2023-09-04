Angela Rayner replaces Lisa Nandy in shadow cabinet shake-up

Ms Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party and MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, announced earlier today that she has been appointed as the shadow secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

She replaces Ms Nandy, who has been in the role since November 2021.

The Labour MP for Wigan has been appointed as the shadow cabinet minister for international development, as reports have suggested that Keir Starmer is getting his top team in place before the next general election.

In June, Ms Nandy told the Housing 2023 conference in Manchester that the Labour Party “supports” the Right to Buy, but would go further to ensure council homes sold under the scheme are replaced.