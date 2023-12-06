Annual affordable housing starts and completions hit new high

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Affordable housing starts in England increased by 12% in 2022-23, to 71,046, a figure that marks the highest number since this data started being collected in 2015-16.
The latest government figures show the increase from last year’s total of 63,228 starts on site in England in the 12 months up to 31 March 2023.
The increase is probably being driven by the end of the 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme, as the end of 2023 was the deadline by which all homes funded through the programme must have started.
Affordable rent and shared ownership continue to account for the largest number of starts where the tenure is known, but the number of starts of both tenures decreased from 61%, compared with 50% the previous year. (Total starts went up, but within that figure, the proportion of these two tenures went down.)
A total of 63,605 affordable homes were completed in the same period, an increase of 7%, and another highest delivery on record.
Of these, 64% were for rent, including social, affordable and intermediate rent, which is a figure comparable with the previous four years.
In 2022-23, 78% of all affordable housing was delivered by private registered providers, with local authorities delivering 14% and non-registered providers 4%.
New build completions totalled 58,027 in 2022-23. These were supplemented by 3,948 acquisitions of existing homes not previously used for affordable housing and 1,630 homes where there is currently no information on whether they are new build or acquisitions.
Of all affordable homes delivered in 2022-23, 47% were funded through Section 106 agreements, compared with 44% in the previous year.
In response to the latest figures, Marie Chadwick, policy leader at the National Housing Federation, said: “Last year, Section 106 was responsible for close to half of all affordable homes that were built, demonstrating just how important this provision is for increasing levels of affordable housing across the country.
“Huge cuts to funding for housing associations since 2010, combined with a growing need to invest in building safety, decarbonisation and the maintenance of existing homes, mean housing associations have less capacity to invest in new supply.
“This contribution from partnerships with developers is a vital way for housing associations to secure the affordable homes the country sorely needs.”
The latest figures also show that the government is still a long way off meeting its 300,000-home annual target.
This is why Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling for political parties to commit to building 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
A total of 212,570 new homes were built in 2022-23, an increase of just 900. The number of net additional dwellings, including conversions and changes of use, was 234,000, a decrease of 70 from the previous year.
Ms Chadwick added: “We are falling far short of building the numbers of social homes necessary to meet housing need in England. Without a long-term plan to solve the housing crisis, the situation is set to worsen rapidly, with those at the sharp end suffering most.
“As we head towards the next election, we are calling on all parties to prioritise housing in their manifestos and commit to a properly funded, nationally coordinated plan, that provides safe, secure and affordable homes for all.”
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