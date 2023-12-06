Annual affordable housing starts and completions hit new high

The latest government figures show the increase from last year’s total of 63,228 starts on site in England in the 12 months up to 31 March 2023.

The increase is probably being driven by the end of the 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme, as the end of 2023 was the deadline by which all homes funded through the programme must have started.

Affordable rent and shared ownership continue to account for the largest number of starts where the tenure is known, but the number of starts of both tenures decreased from 61%, compared with 50% the previous year. (Total starts went up, but within that figure, the proportion of these two tenures went down.)