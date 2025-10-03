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Places for People (PfP) has reported a 32% increase in annual affordable completions, alongside a more than £290m increase in its pre-tax surplus.
The housing association’s annual accounts for 2024-25 show it delivered 1,764 affordable homes in the year and started a further 1,732.
In its accounts for the year ending on 31 March 2025, the provider revealed a pre-tax profit of £376m, up from £80.1m.
This was driven by its acquisition of Origin Housing and its subsidiaries under a £397m item in its accounts called “combinations that are in substance a gift”.
The non-compliant landlord Origin joined PfP in April 2024. The larger provider promised an additional £100m of investment in Origin homes over 10 years, as well as improved local services and a “stronger voice” for residents.
Last month, the large housing association announced talks to merge with 900-home South West social landlord Elim Housing.
Group turnover, including PfP’s share of joint-venture income, was also up significantly, to nearly £1.1bn, from £836m the year before.
Social housing lettings made up the majority of this amount, at £578m, followed by leisure management, development and property management.
PfP’s operating surplus increased by £4m to £215m. The group’s gearing remained steady at 55.9%, but still below its maximum target of 60%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) interest cover also dropped 7 percentage points to 58%.
On sales, PfP said “despite ongoing economic challenges, new home sales remained strong”, increasing by more than 170 homes to 619. This was made up of 127 outright sales, 31 shared equity and 461 shared ownership homes.
For its existing stock, a total of £142m was spent on capital improvements in 2024-25, up from £98m, while a further £145m was spent on repairs and maintenance, up from £119m.
Last year, the landlord’s annual report showed that it delivered 54,000 more repairs than it budgeted for in 2023-24. The increase in spending on existing stock comes after PfP outlined two £600m repairs and fire safety frameworks earlier this year.
Commenting on the latest accounts, Greg Reed, group chief executive of PfP, said: “This past year has tested us all, but it’s also shown what’s possible when we stay true to our purpose.
“At PfP, we believe in building for tomorrow, not just reacting to today. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved over the 12 months, and we’re ready for whatever comes next. The road ahead won’t always be smooth, but we’re committed to building a future where everyone can belong, to grow, and to thrive.”
The landlord also reported an increase in social value to £550m, up from the £334m it reported in March.
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