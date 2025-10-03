The housing association’s annual accounts for 2024-25 show it delivered 1,764 affordable homes in the year and started a further 1,732.

In its accounts for the year ending on 31 March 2025, the provider revealed a pre-tax profit of £376m, up from £80.1m.

This was driven by its acquisition of Origin Housing and its subsidiaries under a £397m item in its accounts called “combinations that are in substance a gift”.