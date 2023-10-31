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Annual income was less than interest payments for one in three housing associations across England in 2022-23, research by Housemark has shown.
The data firm’s analysis of landlords’ annual accounts for the year also revealed that the average level of interest cover has dropped below 100% for London housing associations.
Each year the Regulator of Social Housing publishes its value for money metrics report.
From this, Housemark compiled a dataset of more than 130 of the country’s largest housing associations.
It found that operating margins dropped 10 percentage points in the past five years, as housing providers invest more cash in improving their homes.
The wider UK economy went through a period of double-digit inflation during 2022, but Housemark’s data shows that operating costs increased at a faster rate for the housing sector during this period.
Median cost per unit increased by 13% in nominal terms – higher than September 2022 Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 10%.
Housemark found that the increase in overall costs is driven by maintenance.
Major works expenditure rose by more than 20%, while routine maintenance rose by 15%.
By contrast, inflation outstripped nominal management costs, which increased by 2%.
Jonathan Cox, director of data and business intelligence at Housemark, said: “These results show the stark effect of wider economic upheaval in the social housing sector.
“Cost increases led by construction industry price inflation have squeezed margins. With interest rates at a 15-year high, the sector’s understandable use of cash reserves for reinvestment rather than borrowing has pushed cover for existing debt below 100% for many landlords.
“While economic cycles tend to play out over the medium term, the need for increased investment in building safety, decency and energy efficiency, in addition to new stock, is part of a longer-term trend that may require substantial changes to the way social housing is funded and financed.”
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