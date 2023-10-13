Annual rent rises for new shared owners brought in line with social housing

New shared ownership residents to be protected from higher annual rent hikes under new reforms #UKHousing

In an attempt to tackle this, the DLUHC said it would move from the “outdated” RPI to a new system based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) plus 1%.

The RPI figure from the previous September is used, which was 12.6% in 2022, meaning shared owners faced a rise of 13.1% in April if the landlord did not voluntarily cap it at a lower rate.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has announced it is changing the current rule, which allows shared ownership landlords to increase rents once a year in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI) plus 0.5%.

This brings shared ownership rents into line with the limit that applies to annual rent increases in other forms of social housing.

However, the new rules will only apply to new leases and, as a “transitional measure”, some properties will be exempt, including new homes already contracted to be delivered through the government’s Affordable Homes Programme.

According to ministers, this is to ensure that providers can continue to deliver these new homes, where “the terms of their delivery have already been officially finalised with Homes England and the Greater London Authority”.

As for shared ownership homes delivered through Section 106 agreements, the government said it expected any new planning permissions granted on or after 12 October to adhere to the new rent review schedule.

However, a council can exempt a scheme approved after this date if it feels that substantial work has already been undertaken to reach agreement on planning obligations, and if it is “pragmatic and necessary” to secure the affordable homes.