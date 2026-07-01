Annual rough sleeping figures in London fall for first time since 2017 outside Covid period

Outreach workers recorded 12,938 people sleeping rough in London last year, according to the latest annual report from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN). This is 2% less than in 2024-25, when homelessness in the capital soared to 13,231 – the highest level since records began.

Homeless Link, which manages the CHAIN database, said the fall was evidence that local action and political leadership were beginning to drive “positive change”.

However, the total is still the second-highest ever recorded on CHAIN and is 60% higher than the 8,108 people seen sleeping rough 10 years ago, in 2016-17.

Outreach teams and services helped 4,893 people, or 38% of those seen sleeping rough during the year, to access accommodation.

The fall was primarily driven by fewer people seen sleeping rough for the first time. This group fell 4% to 8,078, although it still accounted for 62% of all people seen sleeping rough during the year.

There was also a 7% fall in the number of people returning to rough sleeping after at least a year away, with 1,676 people falling into this group.