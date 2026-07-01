Annual starts and completions fall in Scotland but SFHA says social housing sector shows ‘green shoots of recovery’

The Scottish government’s latest housing statistics show a total of 17,268 new homes were completed in 2025-26, down 1,914 on the previous year.

Starts also fell, dropping 4% to 14,955 over the same period. The fall in completions was seen across both the private and social housing sectors.

Private sector completions fell 8% to 13,494 in 2025-26, while private sector starts dropped 12% to 11,018.

The social housing sector built 3,774 new homes over the same period, down 16% on the previous year.

However, social housing starts rose 25% to 3,937, reflecting a more positive picture earlier in the delivery pipeline.