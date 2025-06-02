Annual turnover and surplus rise at Platform as development spend hit by contractor insolvencies

The 50,000-home landlord’s development expenditure for the year to the end of March 2025 was down from £313.2m to £287.1m because of the insolvencies. However, all of these developments are now proceeding.

The housing association started 1,645 new affordable homes in the year and completed 1,028. A further eight commercial units are part of the new Holmer retirement village being delivered in Herefordshire.

Turnover increased by 11.1% to £374.4m. This was driven by growth in social housing lettings turnover, which increased by 9.3% to £299.7m.