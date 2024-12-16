Annual turnover up in Scotland as spending on existing homes tops £1.9bn

According to the report, an overview of landlords’ financial plans and forecasts for the next five years, annual turnover is projected to increase by an average of 1.7%, up from the 1% increase forecast last year.

However, the SHR said landlords’ finances were “weakened” as they continue to “face significant pressures”.

Shaun Keenan, assistant director of financial regulation at the SHR, said landlords were operating in “the most challenging landscape we’ve seen”.