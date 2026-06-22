Anthony Okereke: Spreading Greenwich’s learnings on temporary accommodation

We were able to utilise the expertise of our digital team to make better, smarter decisions at extreme pace that were led by data and innovation. We improved our access to real-time, trustworthy and relevant reports on key metrics, using dashboards and forecasting models to inform decisions and measure outcomes.

In this way, we identified the interventions which would help households out of hotels quickly, while limiting the impact on housing register applicants who were in significant housing need but not homeless.

“Thanks to our cross-council collaborative approach, we finally hit zero families in hotels last July, and by March this year, we had no families in shared temporary accommodation facilities for more than six weeks”

This led to us making more direct offers to people through new housing that came on stream and using more of our own homes for temporary accommodation. We’re also increasing the proportion of temporary accommodation within the borough and using long leases or acquisitions so we can insist on quality.

This isn’t without challenges. Other boroughs also want to use property in Greenwich as temporary accommodation and we have to use it in other places. This competition isn’t helpful to anyone.

Thanks to our cross-council collaborative approach, we finally hit zero families in hotels last July, and by March this year, we had no families in shared temporary accommodation facilities for more than six weeks. This was a significant achievement – and one we’re rightly proud of.

But ultimately, we can only go so far in the short term. We need the government to reform the outdated and unfair rules which mean that temporary-accommodation tenants get less in housing benefit than those in other types of housing. Because of this, we still face a deficit on the nightly rate for temporary accommodation of around £32 per home, or more than £11m per year.

In October 2025, London Councils estimated a shortfall related to housing-benefit subsidy across London of more than £740m. Imagine what we could do instead with £740m.

However, we always remain positive and are pleased to participate in the London Ending Homelessness Accelerator programme, but we need to do more and go further. Over the long term, the best solution to temporary accommodation is building more homes that our residents really need.

A few months ago, we welcomed the news that the government had chosen Thamesmead to become a new town, which could see up to 15,000 new homes built for local people. We are excited to work with the government, Peabody housing association, Transport for London and other partners. Also nearby, the planned DLR extension to Thamesmead is expected to bring even more (up to 30,000) new homes to the area in the next few years.

Last year, the highest number of new council homes of any London borough was started here. We have an award-winning scheme in Kidbrooke due to complete this year, and lots more coming through in Woolwich and across the borough.

As we navigate some of the wider challenges, we’ll continue to share our learnings with local authorities and government departments across the sector. We can never say that we will never use hotels again – we need to be realistic. We may need to use them when it is the only immediate option available. However, with a stronger focus on early prevention and the urgent government reforms needed to get councils building at pace, we are in a much better place now than we were three years ago.

Anthony Okereke, leader, Royal Borough of Greenwich

Anthony Okereke is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Dignity in transition – rethinking temporary accommodation’ on 23 June at 11.30am, on The Fringe Festival Stage