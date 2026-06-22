Anthony Okereke: Spreading Greenwich’s learnings on temporary accommodation

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Ahead of his session at Housing 2026, ‘Dignity in transition – rethinking temporary accommodation’, Anthony Okereke, leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, shares how his local authority managed to reduce the human impact of temporary accommodation, and the cost to the council
Temporary accommodation was always meant to be just that: temporary. A short-term solution to provide stability while an individual or family found a permanent home.
However, over the years, the numbers of people who approach local authorities like ours, particularly in London, looking for help with housing has increased steadily. What was once a brief stopgap has become entrenched: a system of managed misery where families are left in limbo for months or years.
Faced with rising numbers of households coming to us for help, we were left in a no-win situation, forced to operate reactively instead of proactively. A symptom of the national housing crisis, this approach, over a prolonged period, can have damaging and lasting consequences for adults’ and children’s health, well-being, education and opportunity.
We hear that ‘prevention is better than the cure’, but this is easier said than done when faced with a chronic shortage of affordable housing – both social and intermediate – and spiralling numbers of people in need.
In 2023, we needed 280 hotel rooms a night to provide families with a roof over their heads. This cost us around £23,000 a night, or more than £8m a year, and contributed to an overall predicted overspend of £13m.
“Families told us they couldn’t cook and relied on takeaways, faced long out-of-borough school runs, lacked space for their belongings, and had no certainty about how long they would be there”
Over the past three years, we have been determined to reduce the human impact on our residents and the cost to the council. This meant thinking differently. We gathered all the right people around the table to move away from an often-siloed approach, and used the expertise that already existed throughout the council to come up with a way forward. That meant making some big decisions at pace along with small, plausible and tested decisions which had a cumulative impact.
We listened closely to lived experiences and asked ourselves what more we could do to improve them. Families told us they couldn’t cook and relied on takeaways, faced long out-of-borough school runs, lacked space for their belongings, and had no certainty about how long they would be there.
We also heard directly from children, some of whom were supported by Creating Ground, a local community interest company. They used their experiences of living in temporary accommodation to create a powerful animated film called the Snow Inn Hotel, an incredibly humbling experience which left some of our staff in tears.
Our collaboration with Creating Ground helped us co-produce a welcome guide to life in temporary accommodation, and we also provided SIM cards with free internet access to help people get back on their feet. We were highly commended at the London Homelessness Awards due in part to this innovative collaboration.
We were able to utilise the expertise of our digital team to make better, smarter decisions at extreme pace that were led by data and innovation. We improved our access to real-time, trustworthy and relevant reports on key metrics, using dashboards and forecasting models to inform decisions and measure outcomes.
In this way, we identified the interventions which would help households out of hotels quickly, while limiting the impact on housing register applicants who were in significant housing need but not homeless.
“Thanks to our cross-council collaborative approach, we finally hit zero families in hotels last July, and by March this year, we had no families in shared temporary accommodation facilities for more than six weeks”
This led to us making more direct offers to people through new housing that came on stream and using more of our own homes for temporary accommodation. We’re also increasing the proportion of temporary accommodation within the borough and using long leases or acquisitions so we can insist on quality.
This isn’t without challenges. Other boroughs also want to use property in Greenwich as temporary accommodation and we have to use it in other places. This competition isn’t helpful to anyone.
Thanks to our cross-council collaborative approach, we finally hit zero families in hotels last July, and by March this year, we had no families in shared temporary accommodation facilities for more than six weeks. This was a significant achievement – and one we’re rightly proud of.
But ultimately, we can only go so far in the short term. We need the government to reform the outdated and unfair rules which mean that temporary-accommodation tenants get less in housing benefit than those in other types of housing. Because of this, we still face a deficit on the nightly rate for temporary accommodation of around £32 per home, or more than £11m per year.
In October 2025, London Councils estimated a shortfall related to housing-benefit subsidy across London of more than £740m. Imagine what we could do instead with £740m.
However, we always remain positive and are pleased to participate in the London Ending Homelessness Accelerator programme, but we need to do more and go further. Over the long term, the best solution to temporary accommodation is building more homes that our residents really need.
A few months ago, we welcomed the news that the government had chosen Thamesmead to become a new town, which could see up to 15,000 new homes built for local people. We are excited to work with the government, Peabody housing association, Transport for London and other partners. Also nearby, the planned DLR extension to Thamesmead is expected to bring even more (up to 30,000) new homes to the area in the next few years.
Last year, the highest number of new council homes of any London borough was started here. We have an award-winning scheme in Kidbrooke due to complete this year, and lots more coming through in Woolwich and across the borough.
As we navigate some of the wider challenges, we’ll continue to share our learnings with local authorities and government departments across the sector. We can never say that we will never use hotels again – we need to be realistic. We may need to use them when it is the only immediate option available. However, with a stronger focus on early prevention and the urgent government reforms needed to get councils building at pace, we are in a much better place now than we were three years ago.
Anthony Okereke, leader, Royal Borough of Greenwich
Anthony Okereke is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Dignity in transition – rethinking temporary accommodation’ on 23 June at 11.30am, on The Fringe Festival Stage
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