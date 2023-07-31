‘Appalling’ rise in London homelessness as new rough sleepers up 12%

A total of 1,614 people in the capital were recorded as sleeping rough for the first time between April and June 2023 by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) – a 12% increase on the same period last year and an 8% rise on the previous quarter.

The latest CHAIN report also found that overall 3,272 people were recorded as sleeping in rough in London, a 9% annual increase.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, which manages CHAIN, said the “appalling pattern” of an increasing number of new people having to resort to sleeping rough in London “shows no sign of going away.”