‘Appalling’ rise in London homelessness as new rough sleepers up 12%

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Homelessness organisations have branded a 12% rise in the number of new rough sleepers in London “appalling”.
A total of 1,614 people in the capital were recorded as sleeping rough for the first time between April and June 2023 by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) – a 12% increase on the same period last year and an 8% rise on the previous quarter.
The latest CHAIN report also found that overall 3,272 people were recorded as sleeping in rough in London, a 9% annual increase.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, which manages CHAIN, said the “appalling pattern” of an increasing number of new people having to resort to sleeping rough in London “shows no sign of going away.”
He continued: “London is at the sharp end of issues we are seeing across the country, namely a huge lack of genuinely affordable housing, soaring rents and homelessness services struggling to make ends meet. The government’s target of ending rough sleeping in England by next year is now looking completely out of reach.”
Mr Henderson added that the government must “prioritise prevention, including raising the Local Housing Allowance to include at least the lower third of rents, and finally enacting the Renters’ Reform Bill so renters have more security.”
He also recommended the government grant an uplift in funding for homelessness support.
As well as the rise in rough sleeping, more households in England are living in temporary accommodation.
Last week, government figures showed that 104,510 households were living in temporary accommodation between January and March 2023, up 10% from last year. Almost 60% of these households are in London, including 75,580 children.
Earlier this month, housing officers, London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley and the London Housing Panel wrote to housing secretary Michael Gove warning of an “unprecedented crisis” in the supply of temporary accommodation in London.
When asked last month by Inside Housing whether the government would reach its target of abolishing rough sleeping by the next election Eddie Hughes, former minister for rough sleeping and housing from 2021 and 2022, said it would “be a close-run thing”.
He added: “Let’s face it, since we started working on the strategy, conditions – such as the cost of living crisis – have brought to bear another level of pressure, so it is more difficult.”
However, he said: “We’re a very good place when it comes to… international [rough sleeping] comparisons.”
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