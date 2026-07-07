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Appeal halts removal of insolvent landlord from RSH’s register of providers list

News07.07.26by Stephen Delahunty

An update by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has confirmed that an insolvent housing association has appealed against its removal from the register of providers list.

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The RSH made its decision to remove Bournemouth-based Pivotal Housing Association at the end of May as it had not shown “effective governance” or that it can maintain its financial viability in the short or long term.

Pivotal, which provides supported accommodation, had until 23 June to appeal the decision, and the RSH revealed yesterday that the landlord has made one under section 121 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.

The 500-home landlord, which operates across Cornwall, Gloucester and Dorset, will remain on the register pending the outcome of the appeal.

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The association has been balance sheet insolvent for around two years, incorrectly reported homes as social housing, and lacked enough board oversight to ensure tenants were safe, the regulator explained.

The RSH said in its earlier decision that the provider had also accepted that “the majority of its homes were not rented at low cost and did not meet the criteria for specialised supported housing as claimed”.

The group said it was “disappointed” the regulator had not helped it to achieve compliance.

The RSH added: “Pivotal has had an extensive opportunity to make improvements to achieve better outcomes for its tenants and has failed to do so.”

The landlord had been registered with the RSH since 2013.

Five years ago, Pivotal was initially found non-compliant with the regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the Rent Standard.

Last year, the RSH issued an enforcement notice to the provider urging it to take action to address “serious failures”.

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