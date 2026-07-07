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Appeal halts removal of insolvent landlord from RSH’s registered providers list

News07.07.26by Stephen Delahunty

An update by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed that an insolvent housing association has appealed against being removed from the registered providers list.

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Housebuilding in Dorset
Pivotal Housing Association operates in Dorset (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHAppeal halts removal of insolvent landlord from RSH’s registered providers list #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHAn update by the Regulator of Social Housing confirmed that an insolvent housing association has appealed against being removed from the registered providers list #UKhousing

The English regulator made its decision to remove Bournemouth-based Pivotal Housing Association at the end of May as the landlord had not shown “effective governance” or that it can maintain its financial viability in the short or long term.

Supported accommodation provider Pivotal had until 23 June to appeal the decision, and the RSH revealed yesterday (Monday 6 July) that the landlord has appealed under Section 121 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008.

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The 500-home landlord, which operates across Cornwall, Gloucester and Dorset, will remain on the regulator’s registered providers list pending the outcome of the appeal.

Pivotal has been balance-sheet insolvent for around two years, incorrectly reported homes as social housing and lacked enough board oversight to ensure tenants were safe, the regulator explained.

The RSH said in its earlier decision that the association also accepted that “the majority of its homes were not rented at low cost and did not meet the criteria for specialised supported housing as claimed”.

Pivotal said it was “disappointed” that the regulator had not helped it to achieve compliance.

The RSH added: “Pivotal has had an extensive opportunity to make improvements to achieve better outcomes for its tenants and has failed to do so.”

The landlord has been registered with the RSH since 2013.

Five years ago, Pivotal was initially found non-compliant with the regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the Rent Standard.

The RSH issued an enforcement notice to the association last year, urging it to take action to address “serious failures”.

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Asset managementFinanceGovernment agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPRegulation and GovernanceRiskSouth West
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