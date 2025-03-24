APPG calls for homelessness to be a focus of the NHS 10-year plan

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ending Homelessness will write to the health secretary, calling for homelessness to be included in the NHS’s 10-year plan #UKhousing #ResetHomelessness #BuildSocial

Homeless Link was calling for a systemic review of what is spent on homelessness across government , she said.

In the APPG meeting last week, Cat Tottie, policy manager at Homeless Link, said the current approach to funding “drives a system of failure”.

In the meeting, umbrella organisation Homeless Link said the government had little understanding of the cost of homelessness across different departments, such as health and education. It is calling for a systemic review of homelessness funding as part of the Reset Homelessness campaign , which it is running in partnership with Inside Housing.

“Fundamentally, government doesn’t know. The most important thing we can do is get an oversight of where that money is being spent, not just in [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government], but across government departments. Once that is done, we’ve called for a new model to be built to fund the homelessness system,” she said.

The government’s inter-ministerial group on homelessness and rough sleeping, announced last year, was an “amazing first step” in joining the dots on the issue, Ms Tottie added. But she said the group should be led by the Treasury.

Sophie Boobis, head of policy and research at Homeless Link, told the meeting the organisation wanted a shift away from a system that was “essentially a crisis-driven, short-term response, to something that is rooted in prevention and long-term support and sustainability”.

“We will never turn off the flow of more people experiencing homelessness until we invest properly in prevention. That needs to be a shared responsibility that is something that is committed to and accountable across government,” she added.

In the same meeting, Aiden Greenall, senior policy officer at Crisis, flagged a forthcoming piece of research by the charity that looks at the links between housing affordability and health inequality.

“We know that, because of high rent inflation, many more people are at risk of homelessness today,” he said.

“I think nothing typifies this issue better than looking at the rising reliance on temporary accommodation with the associated cost to local authorities, but potentially more importantly, on the health impacts of people [who] are living in often unsuitable and non-decent accommodation for months, if not years, particularly young people and families.”