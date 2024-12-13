APPG calls for single government department for healthy homes and buildings

Members of the Healthy Homes and Buildings All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) met this week and called on the government to embed health and well-being principles into new legislation for future generations.

Part of this should be the creation of a single government department to identify where homes and buildings are leading to health issues and to monitor the economic and social impacts of unfit dwellings, it said.

In its manifesto, the APPG highlighted how poor-quality homes cost the NHS an additional £1.4bn and society £18.5bn each year.