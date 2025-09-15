APPG on Housing and Care for Older People seeks evidence

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Care for Older People has launched a call for evidence #UKhousing

Launched in March 2025 and sponsored by housing associations Riverside and Places for People, the inquiry’s three sessions so far have gathered insights from practitioners and residents with first-hand experience of building such communities.

The call is part of the APPG’s Creating Intergenerational Communities inquiry, which aims to explore the advantages and challenges of new housing developments consciously seeking to bring people of all ages together.

It has identified three different types of intergenerational communities: mixed-age groups in different homes in the same building; mixed-age groups in different homes in the same area/neighbourhood; and deliberately designing and managing retirement communities/villages to incorporate intergenerational connectivity.

With the inquiry at its mid-point, it would like to hear about how communities and housing can intentionally bring generations together and design features that enable intergenerational living.

It would also like to hear about benefits to residents and wider communities, as well as challenges to creating mixed-age communities and how these can be overcome.