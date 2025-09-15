APPG on Housing and Care for Older People seeks evidence

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The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Housing and Care for Older People has launched a call for evidence.
The call is part of the APPG’s Creating Intergenerational Communities inquiry, which aims to explore the advantages and challenges of new housing developments consciously seeking to bring people of all ages together.
Launched in March 2025 and sponsored by housing associations Riverside and Places for People, the inquiry’s three sessions so far have gathered insights from practitioners and residents with first-hand experience of building such communities.
It has identified three different types of intergenerational communities: mixed-age groups in different homes in the same building; mixed-age groups in different homes in the same area/neighbourhood; and deliberately designing and managing retirement communities/villages to incorporate intergenerational connectivity.
With the inquiry at its mid-point, it would like to hear about how communities and housing can intentionally bring generations together and design features that enable intergenerational living.
It would also like to hear about benefits to residents and wider communities, as well as challenges to creating mixed-age communities and how these can be overcome.
The call for evidence comes after a government-commissioned taskforce in 2024 said that one in 10 homes delivered by Homes England should be for older people to combat the unaffordability of retirement housing.
The Older People’s Housing Taskforce found that current options for private leasehold housing for older people are “unaffordable” for most English households aged 75 years and over.
As well as setting a target to fund one in 10 homes through the Affordable Homes Programme for older people, the taskforce said ministers should expand funding for Homes England’s Older Persons Shared Ownership scheme and change planning guidance to encourage the development of more affordable retirement housing.
When the inquiry launched in March 2025, APPG co-chairs Lord Best and Anna Dixon wrote in Inside Housing that “a crucial aspect of ensuring our communities are fit for the future is housing for our ageing population”.
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