APPG report calls for a permanent LHA link to bottom 30% of local rents

A new report funded by Crisis and published by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Ending Homelessness believes that both policy changes would alleviate the financial burden of homelessness on local councils.

The need to unfreeze LHA and link it to the bottom 30% of local rents comes after an earlier study by Crisis found that only 2.5% of homes listed for rent in England were affordable at the current rate.

The LHA, which sets the amount of housing benefit a resident can claim, has been periodically frozen over the past decade and has not automatically linked to rent rises since 2013.

The most recent four-year freeze between 2020 and 2024 left many claimants unable to cover rising rent costs.

In 2023, the Conservative government decided to reset rates to the 30th percentile, which came into effect in April 2024.