Approvals for social housing fall 37% as overall new homes permissions hit new low

The latest Housing Pipeline report from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) found that the 10,400 sites approved during the year to June 2024 represented the smallest number for any 12-month period since the series began in 2006.

That figure – 10% down on the same period last year and 53% lower than the 2008 peak – follows a trend of decline over the past two years, in which record lows have been set in successive quarters.

For social housing projects of three or more homes, the 82 schemes approved represented a steep fall of 37% from the previous quarter, and 15% lower than a year ago.