ao link

April 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News25.04.22by Inside Housing

The April 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

Finance special: our guide to social landlords’ rent rises, Dolphin Living’s personalised rents dream, how the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is working, avoiding the Wild West of ESG bonds and the fund housing marginalised women; the data hole that undermines homelessness services for LGBTQ+ people; putting women on the built environment map; a summary of the government’s social housing reforms; plus all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Asset managementClimate changeCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyDevelopmentDigital editionFinanceFire safetyFundingGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHousing Association/RPInclusive futuresLocal AuthorityPeoplePolicyTenant
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories