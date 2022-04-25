April 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The April 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Finance special: our guide to social landlords’ rent rises, Dolphin Living’s personalised rents dream, how the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is working, avoiding the Wild West of ESG bonds and the fund housing marginalised women; the data hole that undermines homelessness services for LGBTQ+ people; putting women on the built environment map; a summary of the government’s social housing reforms; plus all the latest news and comment
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