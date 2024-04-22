April 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The April 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Finance special, including what insurance hikes for high rises mean for the sector, a look at SNG’s new bond, the impact of shared ownership reforms and a conversation with Homes England’s Shahi Islam; interviews with author Jacqueline Wilson and Seamus Leheny of NIFHA; how Peabody regenerated a 90-year-old housing estate; Haringey Council’s plan to cut social care spending by housing disabled residents; a rundown of the London mayoral candidates offers’ on housing; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment
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