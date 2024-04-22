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April 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News22.04.24by Inside Housing

The April 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe April 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Finance special, including what insurance hikes for high rises mean for the sector, a look at SNG’s new bond, the impact of shared ownership reforms and a conversation with Homes England’s Shahi Islam; interviews with author Jacqueline Wilson and Seamus Leheny of NIFHA; how Peabody regenerated a 90-year-old housing estate; Haringey Council’s plan to cut social care spending by housing disabled residents; a rundown of the London mayoral candidates offers’ on housing; plus CPD content and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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