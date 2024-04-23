The Archbishop of Canterbury is calling for a national body that would provide independent scrutiny and technical expertise on housing policy in England #UKhousing

According to the report: “Taking a long-term view to England’s housing is essential because major policy decisions have lasting impacts.

It criticised decades of “piecemeal, short-term, party political approaches” to housing policy for deepening the housing crisis, “harming our health and well-being and stunting social and economic growth”.

The call comes in a new report developed by the coalition, called Homes for All: A Vision for England’s Housing System.

Along with a housing strategy committee, Justin Welby, part of a coalition of Church of England, the Nationwide Foundation and housing experts, is also calling for a long-term strategy to tackle the housing crisis and “provide affordable, safe, secure and quality homes for all”.

“With the right action and leadership, we can transform England’s failing housing system to deliver homes that work for everyone – housing that prevents other problems, reduces the fiscal burden and inspires major benefits to our economy and society.”

It said: “We have a moral duty to ensure that all households have access to affordable, safe and quality homes.”

Mr Welby, who launched the report in the House of Lords on Tuesday, said: “Everyone should have a home that is comfortable and safe and in a thriving community where they can flourish.

“But for many people in England, home means something very different. It is somewhere that is often expensive or temporary, insecure or unhealthy.

“These problems are blighting the lives and futures of millions of people, and we all have a moral responsibility to put it right.

“We must end the short-termism that is having a corrosive effect on our society and our economy.”

It comes after the G15 called on the government to launch an affordable housing commission earlier this year. It said an “expert body” should be created to end the problem of “short-termism” that has “dominated” housing policy.

The coalition’s new report is supported by the National Housing Federation, New Economics Foundation, Crisis, the British Property Federation, the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Centre for Policy Studies and the Housing Forum.