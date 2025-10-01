Architect who sat on Grenfell Inquiry panel appointed interim chief construction advisor

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The government has appointed Thouria Istephan, an architect who sat on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s expert panel, as its interim chief construction advisor.
Ms Istephan will advise ministers and government on building safety and regulatory reform in the role, which was specifically recommended in the inquiry’s second phase report.
A former architect at one of the UK’s top architectural practices, Foster + Partners, Ms Istephan has held senior roles across major projects and has extensive experience in health and safety, and knowledge of fire and building safety standards.
Samantha Dixon, minister for building safety, said: “Ms Istephan brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to public service that will bring valuable insight and meaningful change to building safety in this country.
“Her work will drive the transformation needed to restore trust and improve safety, accountability and confidence across the sector.”
Ms Istephan said: “This role enables me to apply my extensive architectural experience, together with insights gained through my work on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. It represents a unique opportunity to provide independent advice that promotes progressive and proportionate standards.
“I am committed to playing my part in addressing the devastating consequences of past failures – on people, on the environment and on the innocent lives lost – as well as the enduring emotional and financial burdens that so many continue to face.”
The government said the 12-month interim appointment will allow reforms to begin now with expert leadership in place, while it establishes the role permanently next year.
The inquiry’s second phase report, published in September 2024, recommended the housing secretary appoint a chief construction advisor with a “sufficient budget and staff” to provide advice on all matters affecting the construction industry.
The role includes monitoring all aspects of the department’s work relating to building regulations and statutory guidance, and providing advice to housing secretary Steve Reed on building regulations, statutory guidance or “matters affecting the construction industry”.
Introducing the inquiry’s second phase report in 2024 alongside chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick, Ms Istephan spoke about the need for a culture and behaviour change in the industry.
She said: “Change on this scale needs to be owned and led by those of us working in the sector. It is not enough to pass an act of parliament and to sit back and think the work is done.
“Without changes in behaviour – and a recognition that the needs of the people who use our buildings must be placed at the centre of our work – the lessons of Grenfell will not truly be learned in full.”
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