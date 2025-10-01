Architect who sat on Grenfell Inquiry panel appointed interim chief construction advisor

Ms Istephan will advise ministers and government on building safety and regulatory reform in the role, which was specifically recommended in the inquiry’s second phase report.

A former architect at one of the UK’s top architectural practices, Foster + Partners, Ms Istephan has held senior roles across major projects and has extensive experience in health and safety, and knowledge of fire and building safety standards.

Samantha Dixon, minister for building safety, said: “Ms Istephan brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to public service that will bring valuable insight and meaningful change to building safety in this country.