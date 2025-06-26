Are EPCs still fit for purpose?

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The EPC has come of age. It is 18 years since the EPC launched in 2007, becoming a mandatory step in selling or renting domestic properties a year later. Its purpose: to give prospective owners or tenants a rough but easy-to-understand rating of the energy efficiency of their new home.

Much has changed since then. Today, EPC ratings are not just for buyers or renters; they are the metric underpinning the housing sector’s 2050 decarbonisation target.

Critics argue that this was never what EPCs were meant to do, that the assessment methodology behind the ratings is outdated and inaccurate, and that modern monitoring technology has, in fact, rendered them obsolete.

Supporters, however, describe the EPC as a simple, cost-effective tool that still has a critical role to play in delivering retrofit at scale.

The government describes EPCs as “a key measurement tool” and plans to introduce a revamped EPC system next year as part of reforms to its Energy Performance of Buildings regime. A consultation on this closed in December (see box: How will the EPC change next year?). Do EPCs simply need an update, or are they past their sell-by date? And if so, what might replace them?

Barry Lynham, managing director of building performance solutions provider Knauf Energy Solutions, says a gap between EPC ratings and real-world performance has been obvious for some time. “We were seeing a lot of projects where energy efficiency levels weren’t matching what we expected from the EPC. Sometimes the outcomes were better than we expected, but, more often, they were worse.”

The solution is to update rather than bin the “absolutely essential” EPC system, Mr Lynham argues. The update should incorporate technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and machine learning to monitor and analyse buildings’ energy efficiency. The cost of these systems has fallen by a factor of 10 over the past five years or so, he adds.