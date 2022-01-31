Are housing providers ready for a radical shared ownership model?

“The area I’m really interested in at the moment is to cut the mechanics behind handling some of the transactions,” he explains.

As mentioned, the housing associations are predicting the ability to staircase in 1% chunks might have a bigger short-term impact on their businesses, with potential challenges around administration of more regular contact with customers.

“I have my personal opinion that if you can only afford 10%, should you be buying?” Ms Nettleton states. “We all want things, but we can’t afford them. We have to look at different options. Shared ownership isn’t the right thing for everybody, it really isn’t.”

Of course, just because people can buy 10% shares, this does not mean it is sensible. The “is this an incredibly dumb policy?” debate is still very live among the housing providers here.

The average initial share currently taken up by its shared owners is 43%, although it models for a 40% average in its business planning. Ms Nettleton says that on some sites it will be looking to remodel at 30% to 35% to take into account the ability to offer 10% shares under the new scheme.

While most of the people in the room are planning for little impact from the 10% stakes moving forward, Amy Nettleton, assistant development director – sales and marketing at Aster, says the housing association has altered its modelling.

“I want to make sure my organisation is able to manage that really, really proactively and really encourage people to take up the 1% in a really easy way,” Ms Toomey adds.

Will the government expect to see a lot of homes sold at those minimum levels? If providers are not planning for that, is this likely to lead to a barney with Whitehall?

According to Ms Nettleton, the government has indicated that it definitely wants to see sales with 10% stakes starting to emerge. But because associations have to make sure they maximise affordability (make sure people buy the largest share they can afford), this is not necessarily going to be easy to deliver.

“It will be interesting to see how this political/provider relationship plays out of what we do with the product and what the guidelines give us to do,” says Ms Nettleton, who also chairs the National Sales Group, an alliance of sales professionals working in the UK sector.

Miranda Foster, senior manager – affordable housing products at Homes England, hints that there is unlikely to be a huge conflict with the sector.

“The aim of this has never been that everybody suddenly buys 10% shares,” she states. “That’s not what it’s for. It’s about getting more people into homeownership. That doesn’t stop it needing to be the right people who can afford the ongoing costs.”

What about lenders’ views of 10% shares?

Emily Machin, head of specialist finance at One Savings Bank (OSB), says it will “watch and see what happens in the market before we make any decisions”.

“But, overall, there is nothing in there that screams out to say we should make any changes or we should pull out of shared ownership [because] it’s going to become more risky. I think broadly the changes are positive. Ultimately, it helps people get on the housing ladder,” she adds.

If anything, Ms Machin suspects we may be about to see an expansion of the shared ownership lending market. This has as much to do with the end of the government’s Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers in March 2023 as anything else, however.

She says that for OSB, “what we lose in Help to Buy, we will want to make up in shared ownership”.

“So I think that going forward over the next 12 to 18 months, we will revisit our lending policy on shared ownership and understand where we can make improvements, where we can make it more attractive,” she explains. “I think other lenders will do the same.”

Kelly McCabe, managing director of The Mortgage People, which specialises in shared ownership, says the changes under the new model are to be welcomed from the organisation’s point of view.

In fact, like Ms Machin, she thinks the market might expand; although this might actually be counter-productive in terms of accessing lenders with specialist knowledge.

“I think my comment is that we have to be careful what we wish for,” Ms McCabe states. “We have to be making educated statements about lending and not encouraging the markets to become diluted too much – certainly not until such time as shared ownership is a much bigger beast than it is now.”