Are housing providers ready for the Future Homes Standard?

A survey by Inside Housing and roofing system manufacturer Marley explores how housing providers are preparing for the Future Homes Standard and how it could affect their residents and business (sponsored) #UKhousing

The advantages for residents are clear – the government’s own estimates predict a saving of £530 per year by installing rooftop solar panels, for example. But house builders and providers must factor in the cost of building to the new standard. In a recent survey, Inside Housing partnered with roofing system manufacturer Marley to understand how organisations feel about the FHS, how they are preparing and what challenges they face.

In an effort to decarbonise the UK’s housing stock, governments have introduced changes to building regulations to make new homes more energy efficient. It is anticipated that the Future Homes Standard (FHS) will be published in full this autumn and is expected to require the use of solar energy and heat pumps by 2027 in England, as well as specify improvements to the thermal efficiency of buildings.

Overall, respondents were optimistic that the FHS would have positive outcomes: 65% think it will improve the housing stock of the nation overall, 63% feel it will help them meet their net zero goals, 61% foresee lower energy bills for residents, and 56% think it will help create more comfortable, pleasant homes for residents. Only 3% did not think the FHS would deliver any of the suggested positive outcomes.

Cost of building

The advantages, however, have a price tag attached. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) said that the FHS will increase the cost of building new homes. This could have a knock-on effect on rents, house prices and the feasibility of new build schemes. Indeed, 50% said that one disadvantage of the FHS will be that it will make it more difficult to meet national housebuilding targets.

At the time of the survey, and of publication, the final details of the standard had not been published. Housing providers feel overwhelmingly uninformed, with 84% of respondents to the survey saying that they do not feel that governments have been clear in how they expect the FHS to affect the sector.

“It is disappointing that we are more than halfway through 2025 and the full details of the FHS are still not known,” one respondent commented.

Another said that “the process has been drawn out and full of uncertainty, which mitigates against effective preparation”.

Nevertheless, providers have proven themselves to be adaptable and are approaching the FHS with a characteristically agile mindset. For example, 65% of respondents that build homes felt they could adapt relatively quickly once they understand the final specifications of the regulation, and 14% said they have a high degree of readiness, already constructing to the predicted standards, or are able to adapt straight away.

Partnerships could prove key

Housing providers are exploring several approaches to meeting the new FHS. Most commonly, they are turning to their supply chain for answers and seeking funding – presumably to help cover the increased costs outlined above. More than half (54%) of respondents said they are working with suppliers to ensure they have the technologies and materials to make homes more energy efficient.