Are Labour’s planning reforms the usual rhetoric or the real deal?

Obstacles within the planning system and the UK economy in recent years have meant realising this target has been very difficult. However, newly announced reforms and the recent National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) consultation intend to establish a much more flexible foundation on which the housing industry can flourish.

The new Labour government’s housing targets to address the current crisis are ambitious, which should be applauded, but also looked at through a critical lens. The plan is to build 1.5 million new homes in the next five years, but this feat has not been achieved in more than 50 years.

The reforms within the NPPF are plentiful, with some of them particularly detailed, so it is going to take some time to fully appreciate what impact they will have. There are not only changes to existing processes, but the emergence of new terminology and language, too. The most high-profile example is the grey belt, which has caused some confusion.

Without going into the viability of grey belt sites – for reasons such as remediation costs, and whether or not it is the answer to the housing crisis as, according to some professional sources, it only represents 3% of the green belt – it is worth addressing some simple misconceptions. The grey belt is land within the green belt and the green belt is a separate designation from the countryside. The green belt was originally formed to prevent urban sprawl.

“We are not about to see the sudden eradication of swathes of thriving green fields. Instead, we will see parcels of previously developed land that are not performing against the green belt purpose, such as car parks, repurposed into a usable site”

We are not about to see the sudden eradication of swathes of thriving green fields. Instead, we will see parcels of previously developed land that are not performing against the green belt purpose, such as car parks, repurposed into a usable site. Though each grey belt site will have a unique set of challenges and probably objections to overcome in order to be redeveloped, there is significant potential on offer.

Another example of changing language is the replacement of “beauty” with “good design”. This is probably a positive step forward for housebuilding, but a slightly ambiguous one too. Things are clearly changing, but it’s hard to predict if they will be enforced when they are unclear.

I must stress the huge number of perspectives and opinions that are taken into account throughout the decision-making process. Labour has reaffirmed that planning is principally a local activity, which should reflect local views. At the moment, there doesn’t appear to be any move away from the democratic approach to planning. Nevertheless, the government does intend to streamline and modernise processes, such as planning committees.