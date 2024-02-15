Are standard housing types key to solving the housing crisis?

With demand vastly outstripping the current supply, providers do of course need to take the stock they are offered but this can often lead to expensive adjustments over time. And this then hinders their overall ability to develop the 145,000 affordable homes a year which the National Housing Federation has called for to meet the UK’s desperate housing need.

The danger is that this leaves them with ageing properties that become more difficult to bring up to modern standards, or new homes that have been built for a quick sale and without a view of their long-term potential, which the housing associations that manage them must take into account.

When it comes to providing the right homes for their residents, affordable housing providers have long been dependent on either utilising existing stock or house builders’ ‘hand-me-downs’.

So it’s encouraging to see more and more of the affordable housing providers we work with now looking at designing their own standard housing types to help overcome some of the barriers in the way of them developing more new homes.

For just as private developers like Tayor Wimpey and Redrow have learned the benefits of creating different housing types, which they then use again and again all over the country, housing associations too should be encouraged to embrace the potential of this approach.

Could this in fact be key to solving the housing crisis? “Just as private developers have learned the benefits of creating different housing types, which they then use again and again all over the country, housing associations too should be encouraged to embrace the potential of this approach”

Standardisation is not just about cost-cutting. It could mean easier and faster provision of affordable housing, as well, by creating important new efficiencies. Building the same housing types at scale means developers can learn to better streamline their construction processes and de-risk any challenges and pinch points to ensure the built form is of higher quality and developed at greater speed.