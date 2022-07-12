Are street votes the only way to intensify our suburbs?

By one definition, 55% of the total population of England and Wales live in suburbs (picture: Alamy)

By one definition, 55% of the total population of England and Wales live in suburbs (picture: Alamy)

Street votes could give homeowners an incentive and an opportunity to initiate gentle densification in their area, leading to more homes in better neighbourhoods without ruining the countryside, argues @tobylloyd #UKhousing

This decrease in the ‘effective size’ of big cities is estimated to cost the UK economy £23.1bn each year.

A recent Centre for Cities study argued that this pattern of relatively low-density suburbs is bad for productivity, as it reduces the number of people who can access centres of employment efficiently.

England is the opposite: not much emptiness, but not many really dense places either. In other words, we have a lot of sprawling, low-density sort-of-urban areas. By one definition , 55% of the total population of England and Wales live in suburbs.

For instance, Spain has huge amounts of unpopulated space, which drags its average density down to a low-sounding 93/km2, but Spain’s cities, where almost everyone lives, are among the most densely populated places in Europe.

But as Twitter’s premier mapping guru Alasdair Rae points out , measuring ‘arithmetic density’ at a national level is pretty meaningless, because it takes no account of how concentrated the population actually is.

With 426 people for every square kilometre, England is quite densely populated, relative to other countries.

By reducing the size of the labour market for businesses, as well as workers’ access to high-paying, high-productivity jobs and activity in city centres, poor public transport accessibility in big cities diminishes agglomeration effects and, by extension, productivity and economic performance.

For instance, Rome and Manchester are the same size but Rome is 55% more productive, partly because a much larger share of its workforce can travel into the city centre by public transport (Centre for Cities).

I’m very happy to blame crap public transport provision for the sprawl and low productivity of our secondary cities: the No Place Left Behind Commission I chaired last year majored on the need for vastly improved local and regional public transport.

We need reliable, accessible bus, tram and train services to make our towns and cities productive and healthy, and to connect rural areas with the rest of the country.

And we need them urgently if we expect these places to take a lot of new housing without creating massive resistance as the roads fill up.

But what the Centre for Cities study points out is that the causality flows the other way, too: we can’t make proper local and city transport networks truly viable unless the population density increases.

Otherwise we’re talking about a lot of largely empty buses travelling long distances between dispersed, low-density settlements. And that means we have to talk about increasing density and upgrading the urban form at the same time as demanding investment in better transport.

“Our suburbs are seemingly impossible to redevelop because they are divided into millions of plots controlled by millions of individual economic actors called ‘homeowners’”

European cities have a much more mid-rise built form and apartment living is more common, so a greater number of people reside close to public transport.

British cities’ reliance on terraced and semi-detached housing has had the opposite effect, reducing commuting by public transport and the efficiency of the networks.

Suburbs are the natural places to be focusing development on.

There are loads of them, many have a lot of under-utilised space that could be harnessed to provide much-needed homes, and most suburbs would themselves be improved by having more people and more economic activity in them.

So why do we ignore these places, preferring instead to eat into the green belt?

Our suburbs are seemingly impossible to redevelop because they are divided into millions of plots controlled by millions of individual economic actors called ‘homeowners’.

Trying to assemble enough land to build anything significant in this context is nigh on impossible. As a developer, the best you can hope to do is squeeze an apartment block onto a plot that previously had a single, detached house on it.

If you’re lucky you might get away with a tower – but more often it will be a smallish block of flats that doesn’t upset the aesthetic of mid-20th century suburbia too much.