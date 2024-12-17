Are we equipped for an ageing population in affordable housing?

Ensuring the housing being built is dignified and sustainable for older residents should be a priority for councils, writes James Green, director of development and regeneration at Westminster City Council #UKhousing

The ageing population adds to the already-high demand for affordable housing. In 2022, people aged 65 and over made up 19% of the population; by 2072, this is projected to rise to 27% of the population.

With this considerable demographic change, there must be a shift in how councils and local authorities tackle it. Ensuring the housing being built is dignified and sustainable for older residents should be a priority.

The UK is on the brink of a demographic revolution. The ageing population has many implications, especially in terms of the demand for affordable housing.

Councils and local authorities need to evaluate future housing strategies, and rework existing ones, to meet the demand and pace at which the population is ageing. From housing with accessible facilities to assisted living, clear policy needs to be established to keep up with the evolving requirements of older residents. However, this is not a straightforward process, and a number of factors must be taken into consideration when creating homes.

Older renters are more likely to experience poverty than those who are private tenants. In fact, research from charity Independent Age reveals that, by 2040, it is estimated 74% of older people who are social tenants, and 50% of older people who are private tenants, will be living in poverty.

“The development of specialised, affordable homes is an incentive to downsize. Not only would this ease the health and lifestyle changes people may face later in life, it would also alleviate the housing crisis by making homes available for families”

Under-occupation is common among older residents. Reports show that around 60% of surplus bedrooms are in households inhabited by over-65s. Although it is often believed that older people are reluctant to downsize, there is a shortage of suitable properties for them to move to. The development of specialised, affordable homes is an incentive to downsize. Not only would this ease the health and lifestyle changes people may face later in life, it would also alleviate the housing crisis by making homes available for families.