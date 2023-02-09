Are we failing victims of anti-social behaviour?

We commissioned YouGov research, which found that one in seven people have made the painful decision to consider moving home because of the impact anti-social behaviour (ASB) was having on them.

This revelation is not entirely surprising. By our estimates, there could have been more than five million incidents of ASB last year in the UK.

There were more than the 1.7 million incidents of ASB recorded by the police, and likely just as many – if not more – reported to local authorities and housing associations.

Our research also shows over half of the victims or witnesses of ASB did not make a report at all, largely because they didn’t think anything would be done, or because they did not know where or how to report the anti-social behaviour.