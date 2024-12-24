Are we making the most of selling the benefits of energy-efficient homes?

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The eco-features of a property have the potential to be a major marketing strategy, writes Kevin Shaw, national sales managing director at property services group Leaders Romans
As we saw at COP29, the environment and climate change continue to be very real concerns. I believe it is necessary for those promoting or listing properties to develop an effective communications strategy, one that focuses on the environmental and sustainability benefits of properties they are listing.
We know there is considerable evidence that the eco-features of a home are becoming more important to residents, not only for their ability to reduce the carbon footprint of a property, but also for their investment-enhancing potential, together with opportunities to considerably cut down on utility and maintenance bills.
With this in mind, it makes sense to direct a potential buyer’s attention to any eco-friendly factors in a property.
A marketing campaign should clearly highlight not only the innovative eco-features of a property, but also provide some supporting evidence of how these features are likely to reduce outgoings and combat climate change.
Areas to look at include the use of solar panels, and whether the property has an effective heating and hot-water system to reduce heat waste. Does it benefit from triple glazing and/or low-carbon heating through heat pumps? Have smart-home technologies been installed to save time, money and energy?
“Almost three-quarters (70%) of survey respondents nationwide would like their property to be more eco-friendly. Over half (56%) said they would specifically seek out a property with eco-friendly qualities”
Making residents aware of how a particular property might enhance their lifestyle is key to getting buy-in. Advise on how reduced energy and water consumption, improved health and well-being through the use of non-toxic materials and effective ventilation, decreased utility bills, less maintenance and, ultimately, the potential for a higher resale value mean properties with eco-friendly features can reduce the cost of living.
Research confirms that consumer demand for eco-friendly homes is high. A survey commissioned by Leaders Romans Group, one of the largest property services providers in the UK, found that almost three-quarters (70%) of respondents nationwide would like their property to be more eco-friendly. Over half (56%) said they would specifically seek out a property with eco-friendly qualities, while two-thirds (66%) confirmed they would choose a property with eco-friendly features to buy or rent over one without.
The amount that households spend on energy is directly linked to the energy efficiency of a property. A recent study by online estate agents Rightmove showed that at least 18 million homes, over half the UK’s housing stock, have Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of Band D or below, with D currently being the most common rating.
The difference between average annual bills for the highest EPC rated homes (A) and the lowest (G) can amount to thousands of pounds, so it is not surprising that the EPC rating of a property is of great interest to prospective house hunters, with many willing to pay more for a greener home.
A word of caution: when marketing the eco-features of a property, any information should be clear, accurate and data-driven. Guidance from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on green marketing includes the advice to only use images that relate directly to the benefits being claimed, and to ensure that any logos or symbols are specific to the product for which they are officially certified.
“When marketing the eco-features of a property, any information should be clear, accurate and data-driven”
It is important that marketing material contains plain, jargon-free language that can withstand scrutiny, as vague, false or misleading statements – often referred to as green-washing – can easily tarnish an agent’s brand and create public distrust. By contrast, an honest, transparent marketing campaign that highlights the unique and energy-efficient features of a property can be very persuasive.
Creating a sense of positivity and optimism about a property can helping to reassure uncertain buyers that this really is a good time to commit to a home that may ultimately help improve their finances and contribute to mitigating climate change.
Kevin Shaw, national sales managing director, Leaders Romans Group
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