Arm’s-length Office for Place to close after less than 18 months

The government’s Office for Place will be closed, less than 18 months after it was made an arm’s-length body #UKhousing

In a written statement to the House of Commons on 12 November, Mr Pennycook said the government was “determined” to improve the design and quality of new homes, but this could be done “more efficiently and effectively” by MHCLG.

The office, which was set up to establish “design codes” for planning and development, will be folded back into the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), housing minister Matthew Pennycook said.

It was announced in July 2023 that the Office for Place, previously a small team in the then Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, would become an arm’s-length body to be based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Mr Pennycook thanked the team and Nicholas Boys Smith, its interim chair, for their “exemplary work” and “significant contribution” to putting design and quality “at the heart of the housing supply agenda”.

Mr Boys Smith is the founding director of Create Streets, a thinktank that campaigns for “gentle density” in town planning. He was described as the previous Conservative government’s building design tsar.

He said he was “hugely disappointed” by the news. “In the, correct, dash for quantity there needs to be an independent voice for quality. Will that voice now be lost within Whitehall?” he asked.

Mr Pennycook said: “Alongside spending decisions taken at the Budget and the resetting of departmental budgets, the deputy prime minister and I have, however, concluded that support to improve the quality and design of new homes and places can be more efficiently and effectively delivered by the department itself.