Around 317,000 more construction workers needed to hit 1.5 million home target, NAO finds

Around 317,000 more construction workers are needed to build the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament, a new report has found.
The report, by the National Audit Office (NAO), also found that 130,000 more workers are needed to upgrade up to five million homes by 2030 through the Warm Homes Plan.
Up to 445,000 more workers are needed by 2030 to contribute to the government’s commitment to invest at least £725bn in UK infrastructure over the next decade.
The NAO said achieving this will be “challenging” as construction has the “highest sectoral rate of hard-to-fill vacancies” due to skills shortages – 45% in 2024.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £625m funding package in March last year to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers by 2029.
In August 2025, the government announced it was putting £100m into improving 10 existing colleges in the hope of training 40,000 new workers in construction skills by 2029.
The report is an assessment of the government’s progress since launching its construction skills package.
It examines the challenges facing the sector, roles and responsibilities, the government’s understanding of current and future skills gaps, the package of funded initiatives announced by the government, and how well the government has set itself up to deliver initiatives.
The report found that the package of construction initiatives “partially addresses” the workforce expansion needed to meet government’s commitments.
However, it found that departments have “not modelled” different scenarios, or how many workers with varying skills enter the sector from different routes.
“This impacts their ability to understand how the skills system may need to adapt or the range of skills that may be needed,” NAO said.
“HM Treasury recognises that addressing the gap also depends on other factors, including improved productivity, pay and industry actions.
“If the government and industry do not address gaps or clarify their priorities, greater competition for scarce skilled workers may increase prices and threaten delivery of commitments.”
The report concluded that at this early stage of the package, the government “needs to manage significant risks to achieve its aspiration” for up to 60,000 more construction workers by the end of parliament.
It said: “Through the package, the government is trying to tackle longstanding construction skills shortages through a welcome mix of well-evidenced and more innovative initiatives.
“However, success is uncertain and also depends on how potential workers, providers and employers respond to the demand for construction skills.”
The NAO said that delivering the package “will influence whether the government meets its major housebuilding, warm homes and infrastructure commitments”.
“The government has now put in place a clearer framework and better data to understand performance across the package.
“As it learns from how the package progresses, the government will need to review assumptions and be prepared to reprioritise across its portfolio of initiatives. It also needs to develop a consistent, complete approach to understanding workforce demand and supply,” the report said.
To achieve the government’s goals, the report recommends that the Department for Work and Pensions, working with the Department for Education, should strengthen how it oversees and maximises value for money from the construction skills package by “ensuring that decisions on risks, dependencies and prioritisation be considered across the portfolio”.
It should consider how it could respond to lower-than-expected performance once data becomes available and provide greater transparency around progress towards its aspiration by publishing annual updates on construction skills package initiatives.
More widely, the report recommends that the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority, the Department for Business and Trade and the Construction Industry Training Board work together to develop their underlying approach to published workforce modelling.
This should allow for consistent estimates of construction workforce needs, regularly updated and aligned with best practice around uncertainties.
The NAO recommended that Skills England work with relevant departments to assess how the expected numbers, levels and skills of new construction workers joining after gaining qualifications “align with the occupational skills needed both now and in the future”.
A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “Housing starts are up 15% on last year – and we’re backing builders with a £16bn National Housing Bank and £625m to bring in up to 600,000 construction workers.
“As our major reforms kick in, housebuilding will ramp up in the later years of this parliament.”
A report in May called for a “surge” in government funds for social landlords to tackle the construction skills crisis.
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