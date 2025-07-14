Around 70% of BSR applications rejected for lack of legally required detail, or withdrawn

Fresh data from the Building Safety Regulator has revealed that 69% of applications were rejected because they lacked detail, did not show legal standards would be met, or were withdrawn by the applicant #UKhousing

More than three-quarters of new-build applications were deemed invalid, withdrawn or rejected, while 43% of remediation applications were rejected.

The data for the period between 1 October 2023 and 31 March 2025 revealed that some applications failed to show that the legal standards for aspects like structure, fire safety and quality would be met.

The figure comes from the BSR’s first set of building control approval application data for higher-risk buildings (HRB), which will be published quarterly.

As of 31 March 2025, the median determination time from submission to decision was 25.1 weeks.

The statutory determination period is 12 weeks for new-build HRB works or eight weeks for existing HRB works.

The BSR data showed that, from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2025, 45% of applications had a decision made within the statutory determination period.

For new-build and remediation applications, this was 44% and 2%, respectively.

The number of open applications as of 31 March 2025 stood at 1,019.

The BSR said it had analysed 42% of failed applications, concluding that 50% of existing buildings applications and 45% of new-build applications were rejected for not complying with building regulations.

For existing buildings, 89% of applications did not contain sufficient detail, while 80% did not meet the legal requirements for that type of work.

For new-build applications, 73% of applications did not meet the legal requirements for approval for work on a new HRB.