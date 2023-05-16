Around a quarter of £375m Welsh Building Safety Fund spent so far

The Welsh government announced £375m in funding over three years (2022-23 to 2024-25) to fund the remediation work in September last year.

The scheme, which will fund surveys to assess cladding issues and internal problems such as ineffective compartmentation, received hundreds of expressions of interest since its launch.

Buildings taller than 11 metres are eligible to apply to the fund and priority is given to blocks taller than 18 metres.

Following a survey, those responsible for the building will create a ‘fire safety building passport’ setting out what defects have been identified, what remedial action is required and when fire safety measures need to be implemented.