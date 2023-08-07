Around a quarter of residents still waiting to be decanted in London estate regeneration scheme

Old high rises on a London estate are now over 75% empty as the council accelerates the decanting process for one of the capital’s biggest regeneration schemes #UKhousing

Since 2011, over 1,500 households have been relocated and over 200 leasehold interests purchased as part of the regeneration.

A spokesperson for Be First, the council’s regeneration company, told Inside Housing that within the approved regeneration area, there are still around 150 tenants and 30 leaseholders yet to be moved.

By 2024, the council hopes 1,575 new homes will have been built alongside a park, medical centre, primary and secondary school.

A masterplan to redevelop half of the 40-year-old Gascoigne Estate in Barking was first unveiled in 2015. To date, 1,016 new homes have been built.

“We have been accelerating the final moves from the high-rise blocks for the past 18 months and they are now over 75% empty,” the spokesperson said.

Across the regeneration areas, the original number of homes was 1,880 and the total new homes once all phases are complete will be 2,945. The old estate was 18% leasehold and 82% council tenants.

Be First said that all the social rent has been re-provided on a floor space basis, with most other homes being discount market rent or shared ownership. A small amount of market rent has also been included.

In February, MyLondon reported a “strong feeling” among decanted residents that the amount of time a person had lived in the estate was not taken into consideration for rehousing in the new homes.

Asked about these concerns, Be First said: “It has been a long wait for some families. Due to pressures on housing allocations and the pandemic, we are about 18 months behind where we thought we would be.

“We had to decant in phases, otherwise we would not have been able to successfully programme the redevelopment. Unfortunately, if we had moved people on tenancy length, we would not have been able to move forward with the programme at the same rate.”