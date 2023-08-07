Around a quarter of residents still waiting to be decanted in London estate regeneration scheme

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Old high-rises on a London estate are now over 75% empty as the council accelerates the decanting process for one of the capital’s biggest regeneration schemes.
A masterplan to redevelop half of the 40-year-old Gascoigne Estate in Barking was first unveiled in 2015. To date, 1,016 new homes have been built.
By 2024, the council hopes 1,575 new homes will have been built alongside a park, medical centre, primary and secondary school.
A spokesperson for Be First, the council’s regeneration company, told Inside Housing that within the approved regeneration area, there are still around 150 tenants and 30 leaseholders yet to be moved.
Since 2011, over 1,500 households have been relocated and over 200 leasehold interests purchased as part of the regeneration.
“We have been accelerating the final moves from the high-rise blocks for the past 18 months and they are now over 75% empty,” the spokesperson said.
Across the regeneration areas, the original number of homes was 1,880 and the total new homes once all phases are complete will be 2,945. The old estate was 18% leasehold and 82% council tenants.
Be First said that all the social rent has been re-provided on a floor space basis, with most other homes being discount market rent or shared ownership. A small amount of market rent has also been included.
In February, MyLondon reported a “strong feeling” among decanted residents that the amount of time a person had lived in the estate was not taken into consideration for rehousing in the new homes.
Asked about these concerns, Be First said: “It has been a long wait for some families. Due to pressures on housing allocations and the pandemic, we are about 18 months behind where we thought we would be.
“We had to decant in phases, otherwise we would not have been able to successfully programme the redevelopment. Unfortunately, if we had moved people on tenancy length, we would not have been able to move forward with the programme at the same rate.”
Jacob Wilson, head of design at Be First, told Inside Housing the estate used to have a “bad reputation”. He added: “This has always been a place of transition for residents. People lived here for a short period of time, then moved on.”
Residents have been offered the chance to move back to another home in Gascoigne, or to move to another Be First development in the borough. Many people chose to move to the Becontree, another estate in Barking & Dagenham, a Be First spokesperson said.
Asked if there was anything Be First would have done differently about the regeneration, Mr Wilson said: “The GLA [Greater London Authority] requires a resident ballot now for regeneration. We didn’t have to do that. It would mean longer programmes of work, more design work, more engagement.”
The regeneration was split into phases, each of which was built by different developers and contractors. The first phase, completed in 2022, was built by L&Q. A total of 300 homes were demolished and 381 new homes built, 60% of which are affordable housing.
The second phase, designed by Swedish firm White Arkitekter, incorporates Scandinavian design elements. A total of 240 homes were demolished and 526 flats will be built, 65% of which will be affordable or shared ownership.
Lukas Thiel, partner at White Arkitekter, told Inside Housing the phase was originally designed to be built with cross-laminated timber, as is common for developments in Sweden, but this was changed to concrete to meet changes in building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell fire. Unlike phase one, the goal is for phase two to be car-free, with over 1,000 cycle spaces.
The homes in phase two will be plugged into Be First’s original heat network for the estate. Photovoltaic panels will also be installed on roofs of the buildings.
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