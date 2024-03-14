Artificial intelligence and its daemons

AI is going to transform society. What does this mean for housing associations and councils? James Tickell takes a look at the big picture #UKhousing

Spirit animals occur in many indigenous belief systems. Medieval witches were thought to have familiar animals to assist them with their spells and curses. The notion of the personal dæmon has a long history, sometimes with sinister undertones.

My children and I all chose our own spirit dæmons. From memory, there was a cat, a dolphin and a jaguar. Or was it a stag beetle? The dæmon idea wasn’t completely new, of course. As a child, I had an imaginary friend called Richard who lived at the bottom of the garden, and my brother’s friend was called Paving Stone.

In the books, everyone had a ‘dæmon’, a kind of familiar spirit that took the form of an animal reflecting their personality. The dæmon was strongly linked to the person. If that link was severed, both would become lost, haunted and confused. People talked to their own dæmons, which could also interact with those of others.

Years ago, I read out loud to my children the extraordinary His Dark Materials trilogy by Philip Pullman. It left Harry Potter in the shade for them, and for me.

When I (briefly) mislaid my mobile the other day, I realised with a start that it was a kind of dæmon. I did feel somewhat unsettled without it – a main source of news, amusement, communication, travel information and so much more besides. My first mobile could only manage calls and texts; the current version has more computing power than NASA’s moon missions of the 60s and 70s. And that rate of progress is being maintained.

How will our dæmons look in the coming era of artificial intelligence (AI)? I’m not sure that I’m entirely reassured by the answers.

Take your mobile phone as a starting point: Siri is just for starters, from the Stone Age of AI. Surely in five or 10 years’ time, it will be possible to have an intelligent conversation on pretty much any subject with your phone? Or to ask it to perform any one of a range of tasks? Maybe write a letter, advise on emotional matters, play a game, write a book, deal with HMRC, plan and book a holiday, you name it.

“This brave new world would surely make today’s mobile phone addiction look like an easily manageable habit. If ever cut off from their dæmon, the next generation would be lost indeed”

Companies will have their own dæmonic legions, too – just remember the annoying Microsoft paperclip! And, of course, you could delegate your dæmon to chat with those of friends and report back on what they were all up to.

It would make sense to give your individual dæmon a name, maybe in a virtual version of a christening ceremony. And why not a shape too, whether a spirit animal or a humanoid; or even a paperclip? First of all, it would need to be screen presence, but in a few years’ time, you could probably add a moving hologram of the chosen entity. An embedded brain chip would make communication easier still, but that would be a few more years off for a wider roll-out.

This may all sound well and good to you – multi-skilled personal assistants, coaches and confidants all round, although perhaps without the brain chips. But at the very least, this brave new world would surely make today’s mobile phone addiction look like an easily manageable habit. If ever cut off from their dæmon, the next generation would be lost indeed, drifting untethered and isolated in mental space, howling at the moon.