As a youth housing officer, I see every day how cruelly this country treats refugees

I feel powerless in the face of Home Office policy that forces refugees onto the street, writes Alex Szorad, housing officer at Depaul UK #UKhousing

Since the Home Office policy to fast-track a backlog of asylum cases started last year, many refugees are already sleeping out on the street when we meet.

When I first started as a housing officer at Depaul UK in 2020, the refugees I saw had been given three to four weeks to find alternative accommodation, nowhere near enough time even back then.

Telling someone in one of the richest cities in Europe that I don’t have a bed for them tonight, I feel ashamed. It hurts me every time. I can offer them counselling, I can give them food or clothes, but not a roof over their head, a safe place to sleep. That’s really tough. Turning people away, back onto the streets, is devastating.

When they arrive at my office, they are desperate, exhausted, and sometimes tearful, but they always have this hope. They think I’m going to fix their problems and quickly find them somewhere safe to stay. And, when the stars align and things go well, I do. That makes me feel great and keeps me going, but, increasingly, it’s harder to help.

Since the pandemic, the private rental market has become unaffordable, local authority budgets have dwindled to unsustainable levels, services are closing across the country, staff are overstretched and increasingly uncontactable. Homelessness has soared and supported accommodation is bulging at the seams. The crisis is exponential. It’s a perfect storm.

“Homelessness has soared and supported accommodation is bulging at the seams. The crisis is exponential. It’s a perfect storm”

The irony is that when refugees arrive in this country, they have so much hope. They have travelled so far, on dinghies, in lorries, through trafficking and slavery, and they believe they’ve ended their journey somewhere safe, somewhere they can start again. But Britain’s safety net is stretched to breaking point.

It’s difficult for any young person to navigate this broken system, let alone a refugee who does not speak English well. As a non-English speaking person at risk of homelessness, you are far less likely to reach support and far more likely to be declined services, as the translation support required is just not available.

It’s an awful situation and so frustrating to watch.