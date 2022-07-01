As inflation bites, more stretched families will face the threat of losing their homes

Since they first appeared in the second half of the 19th century, housing associations have played an important role in helping tackle homelessness.

Today, almost six million people around England rely on housing associations for housing and support. According to a recent study by the National Housing Federation, landlords rented out nearly a quarter of new general needs lettings to homeless households every year.

Alongside providing homes, associations run a range of services to help people who are facing homelessness and have different needs, such as mental health problems and addictions. In many cases, this vital support is the first step in their journey towards recovery and independent living.

Arlington, our flagship homelessness hostel in Camden, has helped countless lives since its creation over 10 years ago.

Thanks to its person-centred wrap-around support, many find the light at the end of tunnel and eventually move on to long-term independent accommodation.

This is no easy feat, made possible thanks to the determination, patience and compassion of homelessness workers.