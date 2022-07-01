As inflation bites, more stretched families will face the threat of losing their homes

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The government must pay attention to the needs of those most vulnerable in society to prevent a surge in homelessness over the next 12 months, writes Martin D’Mello
Since they first appeared in the second half of the 19th century, housing associations have played an important role in helping tackle homelessness.
Today, almost six million people around England rely on housing associations for housing and support. According to a recent study by the National Housing Federation, landlords rented out nearly a quarter of new general needs lettings to homeless households every year.
Alongside providing homes, associations run a range of services to help people who are facing homelessness and have different needs, such as mental health problems and addictions. In many cases, this vital support is the first step in their journey towards recovery and independent living.
Arlington, our flagship homelessness hostel in Camden, has helped countless lives since its creation over 10 years ago.
Thanks to its person-centred wrap-around support, many find the light at the end of tunnel and eventually move on to long-term independent accommodation.
This is no easy feat, made possible thanks to the determination, patience and compassion of homelessness workers.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the remarkable efforts shown by the sector in London – backed by the additional resources provided by the government – led to the biggest drop in homelessness numbers in a generation. But now the spiralling cost of living crisis, combined with the extra support measures for tenants coming to an end, could put this progress in jeopardy.
Soaring inflation, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, has left more families struggling to keep up with rent payments, particularly in the capital where costs are higher compared with the rest of the country.
A recent YouGov cost of living survey found that 15% of Londoners are financially struggling, while 28% said they were “just about managing”.
“Over the next 12 months, more people, including families with children, will be pushed into unsuitable temporary housing… As a nation, we cannot let this happen”
Bleak projections by homelessness charity Crisis and Heriot-Watt University are warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of need, with more than 66,000 people expected to become homeless by 2024. Councils in London, where living costs are highest, are predicting the biggest surge.
Households renting privately are particularly exposed. The latest homelessness figures for England, for the last quarter of 2021, show an alarming 40% increase in the number of families facing losing their homes because of rent arrears in the private rented sector compared with the same period in 2020.
No-fault evictions are also up by 17% compared with the previous quarter.
Over the next 12 months, more people, including families with children, will be pushed into unsuitable temporary housing. They will be joining the record 59,200 households in London (out of 96,410 nationally) in the same situation – or 16.6 households per 1,000 households, compared with 1.9 households in the rest of England.
As a nation, we cannot let this happen, and that’s why we urge the government to act swiftly and decisively to prevent this unnecessary tragedy.
First, the government must focus on raising welfare benefits in line with inflation. Until this fundamental issue is addressed, more families will continue to fall into economic hardship and face the prospect of losing their homes for no fault of their own.
“London’s housing crisis is making it extremely difficult for low-income families to find safe, secure and affordable homes to live in”
It should also look at extending eligibility for additional support, such as the £650 cost of living grant, to those claiming housing benefit who are not on Universal Credit.
The proposals in the Renters’ Reform White Paper are a step in the right direction. The long-awaited ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions, end of discriminatory ‘no DSS’ blanket bans, and additional powers to challenge unjustified rent increases will provide much-needed protection for private tenants.
London’s housing crisis is making it extremely difficult for low-income families to find safe, secure and affordable homes to live in.
Against the backdrop of a labour shortage and soaring construction costs, we have begun to see an increase in the number of affordable homes started in the year to March across the capital.
This is an encouraging sign, but to prevent surging homelessness, we need to see a sustained long-term commitment from everyone involved to address the gap in the market so that those in desperate need can access decent, long-term, affordable homes.
Martin D’Mello, group director of health care and support, One Housing
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