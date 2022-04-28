As investors push for a focus on ESG risk, what does it mean for social landlords?

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As Helen Evans was reviewing a draft of Network Homes’ second annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, an important question arose in her mind: “Where does our core function meet our sustainability reporting structure?”

“A lot of what was being described in this report to me was core function. So is it ESG, or is it part of our function as a landlord?”

Ms Evans, who is chief executive of Network Homes, is speaking at an Inside Housing virtual roundtable. Run in association with audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars, it has brought together a small panel to consider three letters which rank increasingly highly on the agenda of housing associations: E, S and G.

As Inside Housing’s assistant editor Jack Simpson – and the event chair – points out, that prominence is partly down to the need to secure investment. Leading credit ratings agency Moody’s is forecasting that, by the end of the 2024 financial year, borrowing by English housing associations will have hit £51bn. That lenders are increasingly considering ESG when deciding where to invest is enough to make the issue an important one.

“The pressure on banks and all public companies to be ESG-aware and to invest with impact on social and environmental problems is enormous,” stresses Julie McDowell, chair of Blackwood Homes and Care in Scotland, who worked in investment for many years.