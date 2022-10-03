As landlords come under economic pressure, they must not lose focus on complaints

Second, the function of the complaints team needs to be respected across the organisation. It is not their job to defend the landlord, but to provide redress and identify learning. However, these teams cannot put things right for residents if they are not empowered.

Unfortunately, some landlords have the wrong complaint-handling culture. It’s paramount that the complaints team has influence within the organisation to inform service improvement. This requires a direct line to senior leaders to ensure their insights are not fettered.

This leads to the third area: systemic issues. Complaints could indicate where something may be going wrong. They may reveal any weaknesses in policy or practice. These insights are essential given current pressures.

Yet, it can be too easy to dismiss service failures as isolated or historic. This is why we are increasing our work on examining the reasons for repeated service failure from our unique, independent perspective.

“The sector can often focus more on compliance than learning. This has to change as the lessons from past issues could help landlords respond better to future pressures”

The sector is familiar with our sector-wide, thematic reports, but less so with those on individual landlords. This approach is straightforward: we review our investigations into a particular area to identify lessons for the landlord by considering the complaints in the round rather than in isolation. So far we have taken this approach with four landlords, and each report will be published to provide learning for others.

The sector can often focus more on compliance than learning. This has to change as the lessons from past issues could help landlords respond better to future pressures. There is the risk of damp and mould as residents face managing energy costs, for example. Applying learning from our Spotlight report on this issue, as many landlords are actively doing, could be critical.

The challenges over the coming period require inspirational leadership among social landlords. By focusing on their complaint-handling, landlords will be able to navigate the daily pressures better and gain valuable insight into what is working and what is not.

Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman