As the cost of living crisis bites, we need to talk about service charges

The impact of the looming cost of a living crunch on residents will be huge. That’s why the spectre of high service charge inflation needs much more serious thought, argues Olivia Harris from @dolphinliving #UKhousing

It is within this context that we must also look at other factors that may start to have a significant impact on the housing sector, specifically any monetary response by policymakers in relation to interest rates as inflation continues to remain stubbornly high and is predicted to do so throughout most of 2022.

When one also includes the recent loss of the Universal Credit uplift, as well as likely increases in taxation and other associated costs early next year, then for many the situation becomes bleak.

The squeeze on living standards for many is likely to get worse, when factoring in the continued effects of the pandemic on supply chains, labour shortages and key skills gaps within the economy, and an upward pressure on energy costs.

Following intense coverage of surging gas prices and rapidly rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis may have receded from the news headlines in recent weeks. But it certainly hasn’t abated for Dolphin, our residents and many others in the housing sector.

Often it is the cumulative effect of rising costs combined with static incomes that pushes many households towards the financial danger zone, especially those who are in the words of a former prime minister “just about managing”.

Those comprise many of our residents, and indeed those across the housing sector, who can often just afford to pay their rent and struggle to meet their basic living costs. Undoubtedly, it will be these people who will feel the squeeze the hardest and knowledge of this makes our annual rent increase decisions harder than ever.

However, what often hits the hardest are those unexpected increases, or those without any apparent predictability or, at times, rationality. One of the most pertinent cost issues in housing is the issue of service charges.

The costs of fire safety and cladding included in service charges have been reasonably well documented in recent months from a resident’s perspective. Yet the issue of service charges in the context of affordable housing providers as long leaseholders has received little attention.

“We have experienced what many individual leaseholders have faced, namely an extreme difficulty in being able to extract information from the managing agent regarding the basis for the service charge, or a detailed breakdown of costs”

Our recent experience at Dolphin is that these increases have been significantly above Consumer Price Index inflation. Luckily for our tenants, our rents are inclusive of service charge, however this does impact our spending decisions as a landlord and our surplus, which is reinvested in delivering more affordable homes.

Here we have experienced what many individual leaseholders have faced, namely an extreme difficulty in being able to extract information from the managing agent regarding the basis for the service charge, or a detailed breakdown of costs.

Perhaps even more disturbingly – and on more than one occasion – we, as an affordable housing leaseholder, have not even received the same service from the managing agent as the individual market leaseholders despite paying our share of the costs and management fees.

The managing agent is appointed by the freeholder, which is their client. However, it is the leaseholders, including housing providers, that bear the costs of the service charge.