As the government cuts energy-efficiency schemes, it must ensure retrofit supply chains and jobs are protected

We know that the Warm Homes Plan is expected to plug some of this gap, but details have not yet been released and the funding that has been promised for reducing fuel poverty is only a fraction of what ECO provides. This leaves the energy-efficiency industry in limbo, uncertain of what its future looks like.

A consistent refrain from industry is the need for policy certainty. A clear path is required from the government, to give businesses the confidence to plan their next steps, including training needs and income streams.

When the Social Market Foundation interviewed heating installers, most of whom were sole traders or part of micro-businesses, many of them told us how difficult it was to adapt to sudden, cliff-edge policy changes like this, and how harmful it was to their business.