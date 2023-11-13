We have a duty as corporate parents to be advocating for our children with housing associations and across the local authority, writes Garry Bridges #UKhousing

A local authority cannot do this job alone – especially when looking at post-18 housing options. It is also unacceptable to us if a young person becomes homeless and we must do everything in our power to make sure that does not happen. To this end we have pledged that no care leaver should be found intentionally homeless. All local authorities should do the same.

Corporate parenting also refers to the partnership between local authority departments, services and associated agencies that are collectively responsible for meeting the needs of young people and care leavers.

As corporate parents our role is to ensure that we provide the best possible care and safeguarding for the children that are looked after by us. Once our children become 16, the role of starting to provide the transition into being an adult is critical. Housing is at the heart of any pathway into independence.

In Manchester our children are at the heart of our own priorities for housing as well as that of our registered provider partners. Young people leaving care in a planned and supported way is one of the critical strategic priorities of any local authority.

Around six years ago, as our services for care leavers came back in-house, we renewed our focus on this issue.

With our RP partners around the table, we started to look at how we could continue to ensure that our children had the best start in the next phase of their lives. With housing at the heart of this we developed an offer through our allocations scheme that now means more than 150 care leavers a year get their first social rented home in Manchester.

“We have pledged that no care leaver should be found intentionally homeless. All local authorities should do the same”

There is ongoing support through their personal advisors, through Staying Close funding, specialist support workers and a set of pledges developed by our RP partners.

Commitment to these pledges have meant that we are currently refreshing an offer for care leavers that includes more focused support at the start of a tenancy and throughout it by the housing provider.

Putting the care leaver at the front and centre of this work (including consulting with them) will mean that in Manchester every care leaver has the best chance to have a safe and secure place to live.

This enables them to look at those other important issues in their lives – building skills through education and work, their physical and mental health and building positive relationships. Good-quality and stable housing for care leavers enables them to make good choices and take control of their own lives but always with access to the right support when they need it.