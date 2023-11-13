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We have a duty as corporate parents to be advocating for our children with housing associations and across the local authority, writes Garry Bridges
As corporate parents our role is to ensure that we provide the best possible care and safeguarding for the children that are looked after by us. Once our children become 16, the role of starting to provide the transition into being an adult is critical. Housing is at the heart of any pathway into independence.
Corporate parenting also refers to the partnership between local authority departments, services and associated agencies that are collectively responsible for meeting the needs of young people and care leavers.
A local authority cannot do this job alone – especially when looking at post-18 housing options. It is also unacceptable to us if a young person becomes homeless and we must do everything in our power to make sure that does not happen. To this end we have pledged that no care leaver should be found intentionally homeless. All local authorities should do the same.
In Manchester our children are at the heart of our own priorities for housing as well as that of our registered provider partners. Young people leaving care in a planned and supported way is one of the critical strategic priorities of any local authority.
Around six years ago, as our services for care leavers came back in-house, we renewed our focus on this issue.
With our RP partners around the table, we started to look at how we could continue to ensure that our children had the best start in the next phase of their lives. With housing at the heart of this we developed an offer through our allocations scheme that now means more than 150 care leavers a year get their first social rented home in Manchester.
“We have pledged that no care leaver should be found intentionally homeless. All local authorities should do the same”
There is ongoing support through their personal advisors, through Staying Close funding, specialist support workers and a set of pledges developed by our RP partners.
Commitment to these pledges have meant that we are currently refreshing an offer for care leavers that includes more focused support at the start of a tenancy and throughout it by the housing provider.
Putting the care leaver at the front and centre of this work (including consulting with them) will mean that in Manchester every care leaver has the best chance to have a safe and secure place to live.
This enables them to look at those other important issues in their lives – building skills through education and work, their physical and mental health and building positive relationships. Good-quality and stable housing for care leavers enables them to make good choices and take control of their own lives but always with access to the right support when they need it.
We also have the commitment of several RPs in providing supported accommodation. Mosscare St Vincent’s Housing is one such organisation.
Recent collaboration with them has led to the opening of The Lodge, which is providing homes for 30 people aged 16 and 17 in the heart of Manchester and allows these young people to learn the necessary practical and emotional skills to take on their own tenancy at age 18.
Manchester is also an advocate for the National House Project and has numerous local schemes now in place to ensure that young people leaving care have peer community support alongside professional services where necessary.
However, life is currently hard for many people and our young people are not immune to this. Being in a tenancy at 18 is often a struggle for any young person and then to overlay that with trauma is a hard ask and a big responsibility to put on their shoulders.
I never cease to be amazed at the success stories of young people who make it work and build a life for themselves.
“Good-quality and stable housing for care leavers enables them to make good choices and take control of their own lives but always with access to the right support when they need it”
However, speak to young people today and debt and financial poverty will usually come up. Debt and rent arrears are by far the biggest contributing factors to tenancies being at risk.
We recognise that budgeting in the current environment is a hard ask and our Care Leavers Service works in partnership with MyBank and housing providers to facilitate workshops in money management as part of a young person’s transition to independence. Manchester Council has also committed additional funds to increase young person’s allowances by £20 over the Jobseeker’s Allowance rates and we will further increase financial support during the winter months.
But the work of our registered providers is also key. Their ‘no eviction’ policies where there is constructive engagement, and ensuring money advice is readily available, play a key role in building trust and sustaining tenancies.
In Manchester we have made this an important focus for the council and our housing partners and we would encourage everyone to continue to see what they can do more of in this space.
If you aren’t engaged in this work with your local authority, then please make sure you pick up the phone to them.
Have you had ever had a discussion at your board meeting about this need within the local authorities you work in? Do you appropriately prioritise care leavers within your own allocations scheme? Have you pledged to never evict a care leaver? Do you know how many care leavers you have rehoused recently and are you offering them the right support?
All of these questions should be an ongoing focus for registered providers – we are all corporate parents.
Garry Bridges, executive member for early years, children and young people, Manchester City Council
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