As things stand, decarbonisation targets in the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard will be undeliverable

If we needed any further proof that we are now in a climate emergency, the very fact that the Met Office issued an extreme heat warning in July, with temperatures reaching 40°C in parts of England, would be more than sufficient.

Across the sector, we have known for years how crucial achieving net zero is to the country’s efforts to limit global warming to no more than 1.5°C by 2050. In Wales, social housing providers are already clearly demonstrating their commitment to this goal, adhering to the strict environmental and energy-efficiency standards set by the Welsh government, and taking the initiative all the way down to community level on different schemes.

But I have not written this blog post to brag about our achievements in Wales.

Recently, the Welsh government launched its consultation on the Welsh Housing Quality Standard 2023, which will further drive housing organisations towards the 2050 net zero goal. This standard includes very ambitious decarbonisation targets, seeking to build on the work social housing landlords are already doing to tackle the environmental impact of homes, along with other initiatives on matters such as biodiversity and water poverty.

The principles are exactly what we want to see adopted in Wales. But we have serious concerns about the practicalities of the standard. In fact, the proposals laid out in the consultation document are simply not deliverable.