As well as professional standards, the sector needs to ask what behaviours residents should expect from us

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As the government signals new powers for the regulator to enforce professional standards, housing providers must remember there is more to competency than qualifications, writes Debbie Larner
On 25 October in his first speech as prime minister, Rishi Sunak announced that his government will have “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”. Well, that’s a relief and if it’s good enough for the government of the day – what about housing?
Well, our journey to professionalism is on a slightly different route. Launched in January 2022, the government established a “review of professional training and development to consider the appropriate qualifications and standards for social housing staff in different roles, including senior staff”.
The review’s broad objectives were to identify what professionalisation means in the context of the social housing sector and how to drive improvements. Three core areas were identified:
The review came up with four potential options (what they describe as from maximalist to minimalist):
Well, we now know that option two is the chosen route. An announcement from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on 19 October confirmed that all social housing providers will have to ensure that all their staff – from neighbourhood housing officers to senior management – have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service for residents. The new standard will be set out and enforced by the RSH.
So, what this means is that there will be a new regulatory standard on “competency and conduct” (I think this means professionalism in government speak). This feels pretty big to me.
When I posted the announcement on LinkedIn, there was a fair bit of reaction, so I’m definitely not alone in thinking this. What did surprise me were the comments that seemed to think that the route to “competency and conduct” equated to simply “doing a housing qualification”.
As I said in my previous article, there is definitely a place for qualifications, but learning needs to be ongoing and continuous, not just a snapshot in time.
I speak from experience – I did my housing qualification back in 1995 – and I think it’s fair to say that the knowledge I would need to do the job of a housing officer today would be completely different and I wouldn’t last very long in the job! And as many of the other commentors on my post acknowledged, a qualification doesn’t always translate into ethics, values, behaviours, authenticity and simply doing the right thing.
Embedding values and behaviours isn’t easy and can’t be taught as a one-off exercise in a (virtual) classroom – it involves continuous review, reflection, experiential learning and practice. It’s got to be about outcomes, not outputs.
So, for these reasons, I think that the decision of the review not to mandate qualifications was the right one. This approach could have led to a ‘sheep dip’ approach of putting people through off-the-shelf qualifications (and training) that is not actually pertinent to the actual requirements of the job and won’t actually deliver the fundamental behavioural change that we need to see in our sector and for our residents.
“A qualification doesn’t always translate into ethics, values, behaviours, authenticity and simply doing the right thing”
And it’s an expensive route for providers to have to go down in these challenging economic times unless government would have been prepared to fund it.
Once again, I would advocate the CIH professional standards as an excellent way to understand and benchmark against the behaviours that are expected from housing professionals.
But, again, this is a just staring point in a longer journey. The next part is actively developing and learning, changing behaviours and actually seeing the impact on ourselves and individuals and on our residents.
Alongside our own professional standards, we should be asking what the behaviours our residents should expect from us are. Words like trust, honesty, courtesy, empathy, transparency, fairness and respect are great – but what do they mean in practice? What do they look and feel like to your residents?
Going back to the whole regulatory thing, it will be really interesting to see how the RSH intends to regulate this standard. What will compliance look like, what assurance will the regulator be looking for and what sanctions and/or enforcement action will be appropriate for failure to meet the standards?
And who will the standards apply to? Frontline staff, back-office staff, HR professionals, contractors? There is lots still to be bottomed out, and I will watch and wait with bated breath.
Debbie Larner, independent housing consultant
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