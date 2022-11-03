As well as professional standards, the sector needs to ask what behaviours residents should expect from us

As I said in my previous article, there is definitely a place for qualifications, but learning needs to be ongoing and continuous, not just a snapshot in time.

I speak from experience – I did my housing qualification back in 1995 – and I think it’s fair to say that the knowledge I would need to do the job of a housing officer today would be completely different and I wouldn’t last very long in the job! And as many of the other commentors on my post acknowledged, a qualification doesn’t always translate into ethics, values, behaviours, authenticity and simply doing the right thing.

Embedding values and behaviours isn’t easy and can’t be taught as a one-off exercise in a (virtual) classroom – it involves continuous review, reflection, experiential learning and practice. It’s got to be about outcomes, not outputs.

So, for these reasons, I think that the decision of the review not to mandate qualifications was the right one. This approach could have led to a ‘sheep dip’ approach of putting people through off-the-shelf qualifications (and training) that is not actually pertinent to the actual requirements of the job and won’t actually deliver the fundamental behavioural change that we need to see in our sector and for our residents.

“A qualification doesn’t always translate into ethics, values, behaviours, authenticity and simply doing the right thing”

And it’s an expensive route for providers to have to go down in these challenging economic times unless government would have been prepared to fund it.

Once again, I would advocate the CIH professional standards as an excellent way to understand and benchmark against the behaviours that are expected from housing professionals.

But, again, this is a just staring point in a longer journey. The next part is actively developing and learning, changing behaviours and actually seeing the impact on ourselves and individuals and on our residents.

Alongside our own professional standards, we should be asking what the behaviours our residents should expect from us are. Words like trust, honesty, courtesy, empathy, transparency, fairness and respect are great – but what do they mean in practice? What do they look and feel like to your residents?

Going back to the whole regulatory thing, it will be really interesting to see how the RSH intends to regulate this standard. What will compliance look like, what assurance will the regulator be looking for and what sanctions and/or enforcement action will be appropriate for failure to meet the standards?

And who will the standards apply to? Frontline staff, back-office staff, HR professionals, contractors? There is lots still to be bottomed out, and I will watch and wait with bated breath.

Debbie Larner, independent housing consultant