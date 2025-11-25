Asset strategies for 2026: repair, regenerate or rebuild?

Although they manage millions of homes between them, housing providers must not lose sight of the fact that each one is someone’s home. The resident voice, therefore, can inform asset strategies just as much as stock condition surveys or EPC ratings. And several around the table have been looking at how to integrate this.

At Aster Group, chief operating and technology officer Emma O’Shea says the organisation has been encouraging residents to provide information about their experiences.

“[We have been] really working with our customers to promote [the fact that] the information you give us helps us deliver better services, which then reduces costs and reduces the pressure on the investment portfolio,” she says.

Ms Hesse says Places for People has been looking to amplify the “silent voices – customers that may not engage for a variety of reasons. This involves customer-led questions to find out about them and their homes, as well as the ability for residents to submit photos”.

“[We have been] really working with our customers to promote [the fact that] the information you give us helps us deliver better services”

“We’re by no means done,” she adds. “But we’re hoping that it will start to support some of the wider business engagement, the decisions that we make around homes and how customers utilise them, and what we need to do to support them.”

L&Q uses resident data as one way to keep its stock condition data live in between formal surveys.

“We are now grading our stock based on condition, repairs [as well as] financial metrics like NPV [net present value],” Mr Newstead says. “But we’re also bringing in resident satisfaction and complaint data to RAG [red, amber, green] rate properties, so that we can see whether we’re getting the right investment priorities.”

Complex problems often require new ways of thinking about solutions. Ms Bennett Casserly gives an example of a retrofit project WHG carried out on a complex estate where there was poor customer feedback. Around 50% of the homes are owner-occupied, often in semi-detached houses attached to WHG homes. Rebuild and densify would have been the obvious option, but the mixed tenure made this extremely difficult. And WHG did not want to break up the stable community that lived there.

The result? “One of the first net zero carbon ready neighbourhoods”.

“We’re going to deep retrofit our homes, and we’re going to offer affordable retrofit through third-party external funders, like ECO4, etc, to the owner-occupiers,” says Ms Bennett Casserly. “And at the end of it, the vision is that this estate should look brand new again.”

Ms O’Shea from Aster believes that housing providers can be optimistic about both compliance and about the ability to use technology to make proactive decisions about maintaining homes. She gives the example of damp and mould, where landlords have had to stand up new services very quickly and look holistically at the root causes in their properties.

She says that regulatory change can be “a real, great opportunity to deliver those proactive services, which just brings down the cost of servicing and offers better value for money for our customers”.

“But it does really underpin and start with that customer insight.”