Association completes £20m deal with major house builder to build 105 homes

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) said the development in Great Haddon, Peterborough, is made up of affordable and grant-funded homes and represents one of its biggest transactions to date.

The first phase of the site will also provide 117 build-to-rent homes and 125 for public sale, while the larger development is earmarked to provide more than 5,300 new homes.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of CKH, said: “Building homes in Peterborough is a fundamental part of our strategic plan because we know there is a real need for affordable housing options in many communities across the city.”