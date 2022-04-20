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Association completes £20m deal with major house builder to build 105 homes

News20.04.22by Stephen Delahunty

An East of England housing association has completed a £20m deal with developer Countryside to build 105 homes in Peterborough.

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Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHThe deal with Countryside is one of Cross Keys Homes’ largest transactions to date #UKhousing

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) said the development in Great Haddon, Peterborough, is made up of affordable and grant-funded homes and represents one of its biggest transactions to date.

The first phase of the site will also provide 117 build-to-rent homes and 125 for public sale, while the larger development is earmarked to provide more than 5,300 new homes.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of CKH, said: “Building homes in Peterborough is a fundamental part of our strategic plan because we know there is a real need for affordable housing options in many communities across the city.”

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She added: “Working with respected development partners and with funding secured from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, we know that we can continue to provide homes that mean people don’t need to choose between quality and affordability. We are delighted to be able to provide more than 100 families with a place to call home on this site in the near future.”

Ms Higgins said the association is actively seeking opportunities to build new homes on other sites in Peterborough and the surrounding area, and is welcoming approaches from developers and house builders.

Charlotte Sawyer, a partner at Devonshires, which represented CKH in the deal, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with Cross Keys Homes on this significant and complex transaction which highlights Cross Keys Homes’ focus on delivering more affordable homes in a key strategic area.”

The deal follows on from a number of similar announcements made by housing associations since the start of the year.

Last week, Residential Secure Income revealed it had purchased 182 shared ownership homes from Orbit for £21m.

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