Association defends ‘insulting’ pay offer as union members ballot for strike action

Unite the Union said staff at Thirteen Housing Group rejected the pay offer following a consultative ballot as it comes at a time when the cost of living, according to the retail price index (RPI), is currently at 9% and is set to rise.

The union acknowledged that workers are being offered an extra day’s holiday on their birthday, but it came at the same time they were being hit with increased pension contributions.

Unite said the combined effect of the proposed pay and pension changes will leave those in the pension scheme about £1,000 a year worse off.

The 35,000-home landlord said it had offered “the best pay and benefits deal possible” and was disappointed the union has decided to take this course of action.