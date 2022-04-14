Association defends ‘insulting’ pay offer as union members ballot for strike action

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Staff at a housing association in the North East and Yorkshire are being balloted for strike action after rejecting an “insulting” 3% pay rise.
Unite the Union said staff at Thirteen Housing Group rejected the pay offer following a consultative ballot as it comes at a time when the cost of living, according to the retail price index (RPI), is currently at 9% and is set to rise.
The union acknowledged that workers are being offered an extra day’s holiday on their birthday, but it came at the same time they were being hit with increased pension contributions.
Unite said the combined effect of the proposed pay and pension changes will leave those in the pension scheme about £1,000 a year worse off.
The 35,000-home landlord said it had offered “the best pay and benefits deal possible” and was disappointed the union has decided to take this course of action.
Unite’s members are now being balloted for industrial action, including a strike. The ballot opens on Tuesday 19 April and closes on Thursday 5 May.
Mark Sanderson, regional co-ordinating officer at Unite, said: “It is simply unacceptable that with bills rocketing, Thirteen Housing Group is asking our members to take a pay cut while putting more into their pension. These proposals will leave many £1,000 out of pocket this year, which Unite will not agree to.
“The employer needs to think again and table a more acceptable offer to our members who have Unite’s full support in their fight to win a fair deal. Since 2019, our members have received no more than a 2.8% increase to their wages in total.”
He was also critical of the pay package of Ian Wardle, chief executive of Thirteen.
According to Inside Housing’s 2021 chief executive salary survey, Mr Wardle earned £215,000 for both 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Mr Sanderson added: “The contrast with his team’s pay offer for our members is insulting.”
A spokesperson for Thirteen said: “We’ve offered colleagues the best pay and benefits deal possible – one that is affordable, realistic and sustainable when weighed against the extra costs we’re seeing as a business due to external factors beyond our control, so it’s disappointing that Unite has decided to pursue this course of action.
“Our offer of a 3% increase in salary this year is both generous and realistic in comparison to elsewhere in our sector, and has been well received by many employees.
“We’re also enhancing many of the benefits of working at Thirteen, paying apprentices more and adding to pension payments, which adds up to an equivalent of a 14.8% pay award.”
The association said it is managing increased financial pressures that are out of its control, and while it acknowledged the importance of rewarding colleagues for their hard work, it highlighted its responsibility to customers and colleagues to invest in homes and services.
The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to the negotiation process, and we stay hopeful the union will withdraw its decision to initiate a ballot for industrial action to continue talks.
“We would also like to reassure customers that we will maintain services for them and do everything possible to reduce any adverse impact of potential industrial action from Unite members.”
Earlier this week, Unite also called on Optivo and Southern Housing Group to guarantee that there will be no job losses as a result of their plans to merge to become a 77,000-home landlord.
The two G15 landlords are yet to make such a pledge.
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