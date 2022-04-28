Associations and local authorities should share resources to deliver development aims, says largest landlord in Wales

Neil Barber, executive director of commercial at Pobl, told the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru’s annual conference, Tai, in Swansea on Tuesday that the challenges facing the sector “are like nothing I’ve seen before” and new models of working should be based on a “shared approach”.

“I’ve been involved in developing homes for over 30 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like the last couple of years – the way that standards are changing, the complexity of the development process and the pressure on contractors and [small and medium-sized enterprises].”

Speaking during a session on the evolution of funding models, Mr Barber discussed how to pay for retrofitting homes, fire safety and decarbonisation; “logjams” in development pipelines; and the need for better-resourced local authority planning departments.