Associations and local authorities should share resources to deliver development aims, says largest landlord in Wales

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Welsh housing associations need to “get serious” about supporting local authorities with resources to overcome challenges in planning and development pipelines, according to the executive director of commercial at Wales’s largest housing association.
Neil Barber, executive director of commercial at Pobl, told the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru’s annual conference, Tai, in Swansea on Tuesday that the challenges facing the sector “are like nothing I’ve seen before” and new models of working should be based on a “shared approach”.
“I’ve been involved in developing homes for over 30 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like the last couple of years – the way that standards are changing, the complexity of the development process and the pressure on contractors and [small and medium-sized enterprises].”
Speaking during a session on the evolution of funding models, Mr Barber discussed how to pay for retrofitting homes, fire safety and decarbonisation; “logjams” in development pipelines; and the need for better-resourced local authority planning departments.
“It’s not just planning, there’s a whole raft of issues that get in the way of developing a new home. I do think that we need to get serious about putting resources in to support local authorities and other organisations in dealing with those, otherwise it isn’t going to get any better,” Mr Barber said.
He was joined on stage by Joanna Davoile, director of development for Wales and West Housing; Sian Diaz, development director at Linc Cymru Housing Association; and Sian Coggins, head of housing funding for the Welsh government.
Panelists were keen to make it clear that the concern about planning capacity was not a criticism of local authorities, just a recognition that the record funding recently announced in Wales would stretch planning and building control services.
The Welsh government confirmed in March that it will spend more than £1bn on building new social housing over the next three years.
In addition to the Social Housing Grant, the Budget also confirmed £580m for the decarbonisation of social housing in Wales up to 2024-25.
Ms Davoile said that after asking for the additional funding for many years, it comes at a time when some organisations could struggle to spend it.
“That’s the shame: the timing of it... Certainly resourcing around planning with local authorities and all the issues we’ve mentioned are a real challenge, and it’s... a bigger issue than we in our individual groups are really able to solve.”
Mr Barber said funders are very attuned to the political environment as a result of record funding in the country.
“I think they’re getting a lot of comfort from the political environment in Wales,” he said. “But they are concerned with the risks associated with development. We need to keep that balance.”
He also advised delegates to keep their finance directors on board with their development ambitions. Ms Diaz said it was important for associations to make sure that contractors were still providing value for money at a time when markets were fluctuating.
“You know contractors will just put a price on that and we all know how that risk is priced. So it’s working more collaboratively and making sure that we’re getting value for money from our partners.”
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